Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had another scathing assessment of his misfiring attack after his team's 1-1 draw with Anderlecht, complaining that "the people who had to kill the game didn't".

The visitors controlled the first period, going in at the break 1-0 up through Henrik Mkhitaryan and having spurned some gilt-edged chances as they outclassed the Belgians.

However Anderlecht showed fight on the turnaround, with Leander Dendoncker's fine 86th-minute header giving them some hope ahead of next week's return leg in the Europa League quarter-final.

"We have to kill matches. We have chances, we have control, we don't score goals."

It still seemed to be a decent result for United, who'll be fully expected to progress, but Mourinho was again a frustrated figure.

"We have to kill matches. We have chances, we have control, we don't score goals - we risk," the Portuguese said.

"(We have) lots of space to play, lots of space to kill. Lots of chances that you don't transform because of a bad decision, bad control, a sloppy touch or a flick.

"Very bad decisions in the last third and then a team with a good organisation defensively, very compact. But then one chance or one mistake and you get punished.

"I think you have to play more seriously. You put all together a performance of two or three or four of our attacking players and you squeeze not much juice out of it.

"The people behind are very solid and focussed. If I were one of my defenders I would be very disappointed because they had serious work and the people who had to kill the game didn't."

When asked if he was impressed with the performance of 19-year-old striker Marcus Rashford, who was arguably the Red Devils' greatest threat going forward, Mourinho said: "The same as the others. Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Anthony Martial - I think they were very similar (in not killing the game off)."

Manchester United next face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mourinho's side are currently fifth in the standings - in the Europa League spot - and are four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

He said: "We are fifth in the league and have mathematically chances to improve our position and while it's mathematically possible we will try."