Ajax are in pole position to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League after claiming a dominant 2-0 victory over Schalke in the first leg of their last-eight clash.

Peter Bosz's young side will feel aggrieved they only had two goals, both scored by captain Davy Klaassen, to show for their excellent performance.

Ajax threatened as early as the fourth minute when Nick Viergever's acrobatic volley flew high and wide of the Schalke goal.

Ralf Fahrmann was first called into action into the 12th minute by a well-struck low volley from outside the box by Donny van de Beek, which the keeper gratefully gathered at the second attempt.

Eleven minutes later, the hosts took the lead.

The left-hand channel was a productive area and Amin Younes' run into the box was halted illegally by Alessandro Schopf.

Klaassen stepped up to take the penalty and drilled it into the top corner, giving Fahrmann no chance.

They might have doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark. Davinson Sanchez was agonisingly close to turning in a cross by Klaassen and then, when the ball was sent back in, Sanchez and Nabil Bentaleb both challenged for it.

It was the defender who got the final touch and it needed a fingertip save from Fahrmann onto the bar to prevent an own goal.

Schalke did not manage their first attempt on target until the final moments of the half but Benedikt Howedes' shot was comfortably saved by Andre Onana.

Ajax were forced into a change for the second half with Matthijs de Ligt replacing Daley Sinkgraven, who had struggled since an early challenge.

But it did not disrupt their momentum and Klaassen scored a second in the 52nd minute.

Justin Kluivert, the 17-year-old son of former Ajax star Patrick, was the architect and his cross from the right was confidently swept home by the captain.

Fahrmann then produced two fine blocks to deny Bertrand Traore as Ajax threatened to put the tie to bed.

The Schalke keeper was rapidly becoming his side's hero and another flowing Ajax move ended with Fahrmann denying Younes.

Younes tried his luck again in the 76th minute but with the same outcome, and the best was yet to come from Fahrmann as, from the resulting corner, he tipped Van de Beek's fierce shot onto the bar.

Celta Vigo recovered from an early deficit to claim a 3-2 win against Genk at Balaidos.

The Belgian visitors took a 10th-minute lead through Jean-Paul Boetius' header but Celta hit back in emphatic fashion and were ahead inside seven minutes thanks to goals from Pione Sisto and Iago Aspas.

John Guidetti added a third before the break as Celta threatened to sweep aside their opponents, but veteran Genk playmaker Thomas Buffel pulled a goal back to leave the tie evenly balanced heading into next week's second leg.

Celta are looking to reach the semi-finals of European competition for the first time in their history but their hopes suffered an early setback as Genk took the lead.

Leandro Trossard did well to collect an overhit cross from the right, create space for himself and then deliver a perfect ball back into the box that Boetius headed past Sergio Alvarez.

Having seen their side beaten 2-0 by Eibar in their last home outing, Celta fans might have feared the worst at that point, but Eduardo Berizzo's men roared back in style.

They equalised four minutes later with a superbly-worked team goal that was clinically finished off by Sisto, who picked up a clever flick by Guidetti before curling a shot past Matthew Ryan and into the roof of the net.

Three minutes after that and Celta were ahead with Aspas, almost inevitably, getting on the scoresheet.

The Spain international capitalised on a poor clearance to race towards the edge of the Genk box and drill home his 23rd goal of the season in all competitions.

Celta made it 3-1 in the 38th minute when Guidetti fired home low into the near corner of Ryan's net, and at half-time things were looking rosy for the Spanish side.

However, Genk survived a couple of escapes at the start of the second half and then pulled a goal back in the 68th minute when 36-year-old Buffel headed home at the second attempt following a defensive misjudgement by Jonny Castro.

Celta pushed for a fourth goal late on but Gustavo Cabral and Aspas could not make the most of their chances.

Jeremy Morel sealed Lyon's last-gasp 2-1 comeback win in a dramatic tie with Besiktas, which had risked being postponed due to crowd disturbances.

Pre-match tension in the east-central French city spilled into the stands on Thursday as scuffles and the jettisoning of firecrackers meant the scheduled 8.05pm kick-off time had to be abandoned.

After the trouble abated and the game was allowed to begin, the drama was all on the field as Lyon found themselves battling to respond to Ryan Babel's opener while resisting further Besiktas raids.

With time running out, Corentin Tolisso levelled from close range and Lyon's turnaround was completed inside two minutes as the veteran Morel struck.

The start of the match was delayed by 45 minutes following the throwing of projectiles that forced fans onto the pitch before kick-off.

Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands, causing an unexpected postponement, with some doubt cast whether the game could take place.

Before 8.50PM the local authorities and UEFA ruled the quarter-final could begin, and after a brief second warm-up, Lyon and Besiktas were finally able to get the ball under foot.

The Turkish champions looked less affected by the deferral than their hosts, as inside four minutes Marcelo had forced a desperate finger-tip save from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Alexandre Lacazette, who went into the fixture looking for his 30th goal of the season across all club competitions, soon shot wide as Les Gones bared their teeth.

But it was to be Besiktas who took the first bite, with former Liverpool winger Babel smashing the Turks into a 15th-minute lead with a full-blooded conversion of Talisca's pass inside.

Lyon resisted the follow-up swipe, which saw Marcelo get into the box, connect with Talisca's free-kick, yet miss the mark.

Diminutive midfielder Mathieu Valbuena tried to force Lyon back into the tie with a headed effort on the half-hour mark but, just before the break, Marcelo went even closer to scoring.

Again the Brazilian's aim was off - he had done enough, however, to unsettle Lyon over the interval.

The siege resumed following the restart, this time with Talisca throwing himself at Oguzhan Ozyakup's corner and nodding wide from six yards out.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio's response was to make a double substitution, with Christophe Jallet adding experience and young Ivorian striker Maxwel Cornet offering the element of surprise up front.

The switch helped the hosts gain territory and in the 55th minute Lucas Tousart was able to find enough space to volley into Fabricio's gloves.

Lacazette was next to threaten at the head of an improving team, the nifty French hitman luring Fabricio out of position but failing to capitalise.

Tolisso hit a post with a header as Lyon poured forward and Cornet looked better poised to score in the 81st minute, only for Spanish stopper Fabricio to flick his attempt to safety.

The dam broke moments later. Valbuena capped his committed performance with a pinpoint free-kick to Tolisso, who stuck the ball away with a minimum of fuss.

Before Besiktas had time to react, it was 2-1, with 33-year-old defender Morel exploiting a rick from Fabricio to steal possession and roll the ball home unopposed.