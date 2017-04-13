Leicester's sports scientist Tom Joel has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA.

He was sent to the stands in the second half of Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Joel had been trying to get water to winger Marc Albrighton, who was suffering from stomach cramps, but had encroached into Atletico boss Diego Simeone's technical area.

Atletico complained and Joel was asked to leave the dugout by referee Jonas Eriksson. Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare insisted afterwards it had been a genuine mistake.

Atletico, who won the first leg thanks to Antoine Griezmann's penalty, have also been charged under article 38 of UEFA's safety and security regulations because of a blocked stairway.

Leicester host Atletico in Tuesday's second leg as they bid to reach the semi-finals.