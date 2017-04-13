Oriel Park is set for more European nights this summer - but it could be the red and white of Derry City splashed around the Dundalk stadium.

The Derry News reports that Kenny Shiels' men - who finished third in the Airtricity League Premier Division last season - will play their home Europa League ties at Oriel, with the Brandywell undergoing redevelopment and Maginn Park not fulfilling UEFA requirements.

Derry are back in Europe for the first time in four years and will play the first leg of their first qualifying round game on 29 June. The draw will takes place 10 days earlier.

Last year the Lilywhites were forced to play their Champions League play-off fixture against BATE Borisov at the Aviva Stadium because UEFA requires Category 3 stadiums to host Champions League fixtures after the second qualifying round.

They played all of their Europa League group stage games at Shamrock Rovers' home ground, Tallaght Stadium.

Now, the Candystripes look like they'll have to move make the trip south as they prepare for European action for the first time since their 2013 defeat to Trabzonspor in the second qualifying round of Europe's second-tier competition.