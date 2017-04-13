Former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp has questioned UEFA's decision to reschedule the German team's Champions League quarter-final for just 24 hours after their bus was attacked.



The match in Dortmund against AS Monaco was postponed after three explosions near the vehicle that injured Spanish defender Marc Bartra.



"I'm pretty sure the people who make the decision afterwards, if they had been in the bus they would not have played the game," Klopp told a news conference in Liverpool.



"If you are not in the bus you cannot imagine how it is exactly," he said, adding that he understood the views of both sides and it had been difficult to find another date.



Dortmund's current coach, Thomas Tuchel, said his team had felt ignored by UEFA over the decision to reschedule the match so quickly, though the European governing body responded that neither team had objected to playing the game.



Liverpool manager Klopp, who was Dortmund boss from 2008-2015, said he was proud of his former team, who lost the match 3-2.



"I was really proud of Borussia Dortmund. When they played the game they tried to give the best," he said.

"I saw the faces of my former players and I saw the shock in their eyes and that was really, really hard. It will take time to deal with it."

Tuchel expects Marc Bartra to be out for up to four weeks with the broken he suffered during the attack.

Bartra was the only player to suffer a significant injury and underwent surgery on a fractured wrist on Tuesday night while bits of debris were also dislodged from the defender's hand as a result of the blasts.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Bartra at Barcelona, passed on his best wishes to the 26-year-old.

"I wish him the best recovery possible," said Guardiola. "Fortunately it wasn't that serious but the world is getting crazy and we don't know what it goes to (next)."