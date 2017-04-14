Bohemians v Cork City, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Cork City look to keep their scorching start to the campaign as they travel to Dublin for a Good Friday clash at Dalymount Park.

City brushed Derry City aside 3-0 last time out, making it eight wins from eight in the league so far.

It's a tall order for the hosts, who come into the tie in mixed form, having lost their last two in the league, 4-0 at home to St Pat’s and 2-0 away to Sligo Rovers. Prior to that, they had enjoyed a run of three wins in four games.

The Gypsies have gathered just four points from their four games at Dalymount Park this season.

Team news

Eoin Wearen (cruciate), Ismahil Akinade (surgery to remove spleen), Jamie Doyle (quad) and Dinny Corcoran (knee) are all out for Bohs. Ian Morris (knee) faces a late fitness test.

Gearóid Morrissey and Stephen Dooley are doubts for the Leesiders, but Johnny Dunleavy and Greg Bolger are back in the squad.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohemians)

"We're playing a team with eight wins from eight games and six points clear at the top - nobody will give us a chance. But we've seen shocks around the league most Friday nights, so we will go out in the belief that can be us. We've had great home support who have been behind us all the way so far and we know they will back us again."

John Caulfield (Cork City)

"We have a very strong-willed group here. It’s very simple, you keep doing what you do every week and, if you do that, you have a chance. I looked at Bohemians the other night. They lost 2-0 to Sligo and it was absolutely anything but a two-nil game. At the minute, they are in a run where they are not getting results but they played very well and created chances."

Derry City v Finn Harps, Maginn Park, 7.45pm

Both teams go into this clash on the back of two defeats. In last week's televised game, Derry lost 3-0 to away to leaders Cork, while Harps went down 2-0 against Dundalk at Finn Park.

Team news

Rory Patterson, Barry McNamee and Conor McDermott are injury concerns for Derry.

For Harps, Eddie Dsane joins two other strikers Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey on the injured list.

Gaffter talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry)

"We have to look after ourselves and we’ll go to Maginn Park looking to get a result. Derry lost against Bray and Cork so Kenny Shiels will have his team really up for this one. He will see us as a big chance to get Derry’s season back on track.

"Things have changed a bit at our end of the table after Sligo, Drogheda and Limerick all winning last weekend. There’s a long way to go and there’ll be plenty more twists and turns before the end of the season."

Dundalk v Bray Wanderers, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Dundalk are back at Oriel to entertain Bray Wanderers as they look to keep up the heat on pace-setters Cork City.

The Lilywhites edged past Finn Harps 2-0 in Ballybofey last week, but remain six points off the top.

Bray are third, a further three points back, while Derry City round off the top four on 12 although they do have two games in hand on those above them.

Team news

Dundalk are still without Robbie Benson and Seán Gannon who are both ruled out for two months with hamstring and knee injuries respectively. They are joined by Shane Grimes who is also out long term with a hamstring injury.

Stephen O’Donnell played his first minutes since the opening night of the season last week as he was introduced as a late substitute against Harps and Patrick McEleney was included in the squad an unused substitute.

Seán Hoare made his full debut for the club last week and showed no ill effects and Paddy Barrett is back in contention after missing the last two games.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

"We have had a good record in our home games so far. We have won the four games that we have played at Oriel Park and we want to continue that. Bray are going very well themselves. They have had a good start to the season. It’s an exciting game in prospect at Oriel but we want to continue our good home form and hopefully we can get the victory on Friday night."

Galway United v St Pat's Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Galway United return to action at Eamonn Deacy Park on Good Friday.

Liam Buckley's St Patrick's Athletic side are the visitors to the west. Kick-off is at 7.45pm at the Dyke Road venue.

The sides, who currently occupy 11th and 12th place in the league table, are separated by four points.

Both clubs will be eager to bounce back from league losses last week against Bray Wanderers and Limerick when the sides meet at Eamonn Deacy Park in an important early season league fixture.

the Saints having gone down 2-0 to Limerick and Galway having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bray Wanderers in the Carlisle Grounds.Last year’s results saw the Saints edge the Tribesmen on two occasions after a 1-0 home win and a 3-0 away win in Eamonn Deacy Park last May, while Galway opened their 2016 campaign with a 3-0 win in Inchicore.

Team news

Kevin Devaney (foot), Gavan Holohan (hand) and Padraic Cunningham (hamstring) are all nearing a return and may feature for the hosts.

Defender Darren Dennehy (ankle) and striker Christy Fagan (hamstring) are out for Pat's.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United)

"A win on Friday gets us right back in the picture. I really do think that we can take off and there has only been one game all season where there has been more than a goal in it, against Cork City. I think the confidence of a win and a big performance would do wonders for the players."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"The surface in Eamonn Deacy Park is usually kept in great condition so it should be a good game of football on the night. We know we need to show more of the form we produced in recent wins. We were good in parts of the display against Limerick last week, so we need to be more consistent and keep concentration when we have to defend. If we can do that, hopefully we can come away with a result for our travelling fans."

Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

On the 30th anniversary of the last game at Milltown - an FAI cup clash between Rovers and Sligo - the sides, fittingly, meet again.

Rovers are reeling after last week's last-gaps defeat to Drogheda United.

This will be the second game in temporary charge for Declan McIntyre.The first game got a 2-0 home win against Bohemians last Saturday night to move Rovers up to 10th.

McIntyre said the squad were looking forward to taking on the challenge of going to play Shamrock Rovers."Obviously whenever Sligo Rovers play Shamrock Rovers it will always be a big game and a special occasion, it is a fixture that stands out.

Team news

For Rovers, Paul Corry has had an injection in his knee and is making progress but he won't make tonight's clash. Ryan Connolly is struggling with a foot injury.

Sligo are at full strength.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

"We need to get back to try and pick up some points. Our points total probably doesn’t reflect how we’ve played, we should have more, we know that. Sometimes in football that happens, it goes against you a bit but we need to stick together and try and get back to winning ways."

Declan McIntyre (Sligo Rovers)

"We will go there looking forward to the challenge. We will be going there not under any pressure, I think the pressure will be on them so the shoe is on the other foot this time. I have worked with about 80% of their squad at some stage. They are a very young squad but a very talented one."