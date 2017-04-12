Antoine Griezmann's disputed first-half penalty gave Atletico Madrid a slender 1-0 victory over Leicester City in their Champions League quarter final first-leg clash at the Vicente Calderon.



The France striker was fouled by Leicester's Marc Albrighton on the edge of the box and referee Jonas Eriksson deemed the action to have continued into the penalty area.

Griezmann sent Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way from the spot after 28 minutes for his 24th goal of the season, while Fernando Torres missed a good chance to double the hosts lead after the break.



The result left the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg in England on April 18, as Leicester bid to maintain a fairytale run in their first season in Europe's elite club competition.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Leicester had already suffered European controversy at the Vicente Calderon when Steve Guppy conceded a soft penalty in the 1997 UEFA Cup. This time it was Marc Albrighton's turn as he sent Antoine Griezmann tumbling just outside the box and referee Jonas Eriksson pointed to the spot. Griezmann scored to put the hosts ahead but the Foxes will feel more than a little aggrieved about the goal which could prove crucial.

STAT OF THE MATCH

No team in this year's Champions League has conceded more penalties than Leicester. The Foxes have conceded four - to Porto, twice to Sevilla and now in Madrid. Kasper Schmeichel saved the spot-kicks against Sevilla - denying Joaquin Correa and Steven N'Zonzi - but could not repeat the trick against Griezmann in the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

CS: "We wanted an away goal at least, but 0-1 is something we can take back to Leicester, where we are strong." #AtmLei — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 12, 2017

STAR MAN: Antonie Griezmann

The France international lived up to his top billing as he won the match for the hosts. His controversial penalty - after he was brought down outside the box by Albrighton - gives Atletico a slender advantage going into Tuesday's second leg at the King Power Stadium. It was his 26th goal for club and country and the striker was a constant threat with his selfless running and tireless workrate.