Cork City striker Seán Maguire has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for March.

The league's top scorer has been in stunning form to start the season with eight goals in eight games as Cork City have collected maximum points.

John Caulfield’s side have had eight different scorers in the league as they have netted 21 goals so far and Maguire reckons any one of his team-mates could have won the award.

"This is my first one so winning it is great," he said.

"I feel like I’ve really improved from last year, both physically and mental. The off season is great for enjoying yourself but I always kept one eye on the new season and I worked really hard in pre-season to make sure I was ready.

"It’s nice to have eight wins from eight but we’ve got to keep our feet on the ground. Confidence is a massive factor in winning games and we’ve got to make sure we keep that going.

"There were a couple of lads in the squad who were unlucky not to win this, Gearóid Morrissey to name one. There are a lot of individuals in the team playing well."

Maguire’s stunning form has seen him linked with clubs in the UK but he insists that speculation will not bother him.

"Whenever you’re playing well in this league there are always going to be rumours," he said.

"It’s flattering but there’s only one thing I’m concentrating on and that’s Cork City and trying to win the league for them.

"I don’t think everyone has seen the best of this team or even myself yet. I still feel like I can improve."

The late Derry City captain Ryan McBride finished second in the voting while Dundalk’s Patrick McEleney was third.