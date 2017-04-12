Dortmund's police chief says "everything humanly possible" will be done to ensure Borussia Dortmund's Champions League fixture against Monaco takes place safely this evening after a bomb attack damaged the German side's team bus and left defender Marc Bartra requiring surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

Three explosions occurred as the Dortmund squad were travelling to the Signal Iduna Park stadium for Tuesday's quarter-final first leg and the game was subsequently postponed.

The local police force - Polizei Nordrhein-Westfalen Dortmund - held a joint late-night press conference along with the football club and the Dortmund public prosecutor.

Police chief Gregor Lange said, in quotes reported by Bild: "This evening at 19:15 there were three explosions in the surroundings of the BVB hotel.

"We must start from (the position this was) a targeted attack on BVB's team."

Dortmund police also revealed a letter had been found, claiming responsibility for the incidents.

"The prosecutor's office confirms the discovery of a letter near the scene of the crime. The authenticity is currently being tested," the police force posted on Twitter.

The match will now take place at 5.45pm (Irish time), with increased security measures in place.

Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus was attacked

"The stadium and the surrounding area remain the focal point for police," added Lange.

"We're preparing a major police presence for tomorrow and will do everything humanly possible to ensure the match can take place safely."

The police earlier said in a statement that the explosives "may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking lot".

Monaco fans left facing an extra night in Germany were offered accommodation by Dortmund fans via the hashtag #bedforawayfans on social media, while the club said on Twitter that all their supporters staying in Dortmund on Tuesday night would be reimbursed up to €80 by the club.

The French club added in a statement: "Faced with this difficult situation, AS Monaco wishes to express its full support to the Borussia Dortmund team and all the components of the club."

Goalkeeper Roman Burki was sitting at the back of the team bus alongside Bartra, and told Swiss newspaper website blick.ch how events unfolded.

Burki said: "We left the hotel at 7:15pm and went down the street. The bus turned down the main street, and there was a giant explosion.

"I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken glass.

"After the bang, we all ducked in the bus and those who could threw themselves to the ground. We did not know had happened.

"The police were quick on the scene, and we were safe.

"We're all shocked - nobody thought of a football match in this moment."

