Everton manager Ronald Koeman has travelled to Donegal to wish Séamus Coleman well in his recovery from his horrific leg break, and has praised the player’s positivity during his lengthy rehabilitation process.

Koeman was joined by club captain Phil Jagielka, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and the club’s head of medical services Matt Connery almost three weeks after Coleman suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg during the Republic of Ireland’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Coleman underwent surgery after fracturing his right tibia and fibula and is not expected to return to action for at least nine months.

"Before he comes back (to Everton) to start his rehabilitation, he will spend up to 10 more days at home in Killybegs..."

While spending time in his native Donegal, Koeman and Jagielka were among the visitors to offer their support to the 28-year-old, who remains on crutches and is pictured wearing a protective boot on his right leg.

Koeman tweeted a picture of the meeting and wrote: "Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive" from his official Twitter account.

Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive pic.twitter.com/T0bSx5yCoI — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2017

Coleman was hurt in a challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result, 69 minutes into a stormy affair.

Taylor is facing the prospect of an extension to his automatic one-game as FIFA review the incident.

Koeman told evertonfc.com: "We made the visit to show our support for Seamus, the support of his team-mates and the support he has from all Evertonians. Every player in these circumstances needs this level of support to recover well.

"Seamus is positive and he is feeling strong. He is really grateful for all of the messages he has received from Everton fans and from people all over the world.

"Before he comes back (to Everton) to start his rehabilitation, he will spend up to 10 more days at home in Killybegs before starting out on his recovery from the injury."

Jagielka said: "We had a really good chat with Seamus and it was great to see him in such good spirits. He was smiling and feeling positive, which is all we can ask for. He knows we are all here to help him along the way."