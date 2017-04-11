Argentina have ended Edgardo Bauza's reign as coach after just eight months in the post, new AFA president Claudio Tapia has said.

Bauza was only appointed last August after Gerardo Martino resigned in the wake of the team's defeat to Chile in the Copa America final.

The 59-year-old Bauza, a two-time Copa Libertadores winner, left his role as Sao Paulo boss to take over the national team but departs after just eight World Cup qualifiers in the hotseat.

Of those eight matches, Argentina won just three times with defeats coming against Paraguay, Brazil and in their most recent qualifier against Bolivia last month.

That has left Argentina in fifth spot in their World Cup qualifying group on 22 points, 11 behind leaders Brazil but only two behind Colombia in second place.

The top four qualify automatically for Russia next year, with the fifth-placed nation facing a play-off against a team from Oceania.

Argentina boast what on paper looks like one of the strongest squads in world football, including Barcelona legend Lionel Messi

Argentina Football Association president Tapia told reporters in a brief press conference after meeting with Bauza's agent: "We've made a verbal agreement. We've informed Edgardo Bauza that he is no longer the coach of the national team.

"There will be a press conference on Tuesday at 1930 (local time) in Ezeiza."

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have both been linked with the Argentina post.