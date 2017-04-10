Republic of Ireland 1-0 Slovakia

The Republic of Ireland women's manager Colin Bell praised his Republic of Ireland women's team after they finished a difficult week with a 1-0 friendly defeat of Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium.

Build-up to the game was overshadowed by a dispute between the team and the FAI over a lack of resources and support for the team, but the hosts put that behind them in front of over 1,000 supporters.

"I don't think it affected preparation," Bell told RTÉ Sport when reflecting on the fallout.

"We'd a good week in training; the girls have done very, very well.

"They've been in the media, there's a lot been going on behind the scenes, but they handled it very well. I was impressed with them. I love the passion, I love the energy we have but you have to be nice and cool on the pitch if you want to do something."

After a tepid first half, Stephanie Roche scored the game's only goal from a penalty kick just two minutes into the second period.

Denise O'Sullivan was brought to ground in the penalty area by Stanislava Likova and Roche was decisive from the spot, blasting the ball home.

Ireland controlled the game from that point onwards, with Katie McCabe and Roche both going close to adding to the scoreline but neither were able to find a way past Likova.