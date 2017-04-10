Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been appointed Granada coach until the end of the season, the Spanish top-flight club have announced.

Adams replaces Lucas Alcaraz, who was in his third spell in charge of Granada but was sacked in the wake of the 3-1 defeat at home to Valencia on Sunday which left them stuck in the bottom two of LaLiga.

The 50-year-old Adams is vice-president of DDMC - a company owned by Granada president John Jiang - and has been working with the Spanish outfit since November.

A club statement on Monday read: "After evaluating the situation in which the team is and the sensations the team had been showing after recent results, Granada has decided to end the time of Lucas Alcaraz and his coaching staff in charge of the first team.

"In his place, the club place all their confidence in Tony Adams, vice president of DDMC , as head coach of Granada until the end of the season."

Adams had been working as the sporting director of Chinese club Chongqing Lifan, another side owned by Jiang, before arriving in Granada five months ago following the end of the Super League season.

Adams had been tasked with overseeing all football-related departments at Granada and helping the club lay foundations for the future.

But his immediate job now is to try and save the Andalusian outfit from relegation after six successive seasons in LaLiga - a run that came after 35 years out of the top flight.

Granada are seven points adrift of safety after picking up just one point from their last six matches, a run that ultimately cost Alcaraz his job after 26 games in charge.

The club have seven games remaining, a run of fixtures that begins with Sunday's visit of Celta Vigo and includes matches against Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Adams has only limited managerial experience with Wycombe, Portsmouth and Azerbaijani side Gabala - his most recent appointment ending six years ago - but he enjoyed a hugely successful playing career.

The former centre-back helped Arsenal win a host of honours, including four league crowns, three FA Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, as well as earning 66 caps for England.