Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Jose Mourinho is the right man for the job at Old Trafford but that the team have not been "good enough".

Ibrahimovic, who won the Serie A title under Mourinho at Inter Milan, has hit 27 goals this season for United.

But despite a 20-match unbeaten run, United lie sixth in the Premier League table, far adrift of leaders Chelsea ahead of today's 1.30pm tie away to Sunderland.

"I think the coach is doing the absolute maximum with the team he has. Two hundred per cent. If we were good enough to be number one, we would be number one in the table," Ibrahimovic said, according to several Sunday newspapers.

"He still has the same winning mentality, because that you don't lose. When you have it, you have it. It is nothing you learn or can try to be. Either you are, or you are not.

"I know him very well. He is direct in his work. He likes to look into your eyes and tell you if you're s*** or not. I prefer that.

"He sends you the message he is thinking and he is the boss, he decides and controls the situation. It is the way it works and I am from the old generation, which I think was more like that.

"At half-time against Everton (last Tuesday) he told us we were not good enough. We should hear it because we were not."