Antoine Griezmann struck an 85th-minute equaliser to earn Atletico Madrid a 1-1 draw at city rivals Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Leaders Real had looked to have taken another significant step towards their first La Liga title in five years when Pepe headed them in front in the 52nd minute with only his second goal of the season.

But Atletico, who had won this corresponding fixture at the Bernabeu for the last three seasons, refused to roll over and star striker Griezmann salvaged a point for them five minutes from time.

Zidane, who was taking charge of his 50th match as head coach, said: "We put in a great performance and deserved more, but we lacked a bit of concentration in the last five minutes.

"A second goal would have put us at ease. We had the chances to have got it. In the final minutes, we lacked that little bit extra in all areas.

"We drew the game, but this changes nothing. The fight for the LaLiga title will go right to the wire".

In the day's early kick-off Espanyol got their push for a European place back on track following their midweek defeat to Athletic Bilbao with a 1-0 home win over Copa del Rey finalists Alaves.

Pablo Piatti scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute, the winger slotting home from close range after David Lopez had done well to get on the end of Victor Sanchez's free-kick.

Sevilla were celebrating victory for the first time in over a month after beating Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 - although the hosts had it far from easy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Jorge Sampaoli's men were without a win in six matches, during which time they had slumped down to fourth in LaLiga and knocked out of the Champions League, but they were given a flying start as Stevan Jovetic put them ahead inside the opening minute.

Gael Kakuta levelled moments later but Sevilla were back in front by the ninth minute thanks to Pablo Sarabia.

The frenetic opening continued with both teams scoring again before the 32nd minute, with Kakuta equalising for a second time only for Joaquin Correa to put Sevilla 3-2 up.

That is the way the score remained until two minutes from time, when Sevilla finally finished off Depor with top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder netting his 10th league goal of the season.