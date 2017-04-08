Two goals by Son Heung-min helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Watford 4-0 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points in Saturday's early game.



After Dele Alli's majestic curler broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute in the sunshine at White Hart Lane, an 11th consecutive home league win never looked in doubt.



Eric Dier made it 2-0 six minutes later before Son added a third with a low shot just before halftime.





Son crashed in his second on the volley in the 54th minute after which the hosts cruised through to full-time.

Harry Kane returned from injury as a substitute with half an hour to play and hit the bar with a late free kick.



Second-placed Tottenham's sixth successive league victory took them to 68 points from 31 games with Chelsea, who face Bournemouth away later, on 72.

🗣@Dele_Alli: "They made it difficult for us in the first 15 mins. Thankfully mine went in then it drew them out and we found more space." pic.twitter.com/GTNazBe5FP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2017

🗣@Dele_Alli: "People are going to be scared to come here. The fans are great and get behind us. They spur us on that extra bit." — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 8, 2017

STAR MAN

Christian Eriksen. The talented midfielder was used in a deeper, more central role. He impressed by dictating much of their high tempo and continually spreading possession, contributing in the build-up to goals and in maintaining a high work-rate. It is partly because of his contributions that Harry Kane has not been especially missed.