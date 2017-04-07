Bournemouth v Chelsea

Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling is rated as only 50/50 because of a knee injury. Ryan Fraser comes back into contention for a starting place after his substitute appearance at Liverpool, but Andrew Surman is out with a knee problem.

Winger Junior Stanislas has been carrying a groin injury, while defender Tyrone Mings serves out his five-match suspension.

Victor Moses is back in contention for Chelsea. The right wing-back missed Saturday's loss to Crystal Palace and Wednesday's win over Manchester City with a toe injury. Chelsea have no other injury concerns.

Last five league matches: AFC Bournemouth D W W D D; Chelsea W W W L W

Manchester City v Hull

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns. Defender Vincent Kompany and midfielder Fabian Delph, however, will both be assessed after returning to action following long absences in the midweek loss at Chelsea.

Right-back Bacary Sagna (groin) and striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) are not yet ready to return while midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) is out for the remainder of the season.

Hull will be without injured centre-half Harry Maguire. He sustained a knee injury that is not expected to keep him out for long in the midweek win against Middlesbrough and will be replaced by either Michael Dawson or Curtis Davies.

Striker Abel Hernandez has recovered from a dead leg, but midfielder Tom Huddlestone serves the final game of his three-match ban and right-back Omar Elabdellaoui is still struggling with a back problem.



Last five league matches: Man City W D D D L; Hull L W L W W

Middlesbrough v Burnley

Gaston Ramirez is facing a late test for Middlesbrough. The midfielder trained this week after being ruled out of the defeat at Hull with an ankle problem, and interim boss Steve Agnew will make a late decision on his fitness.

Fabio da Silva is still out due to concussion while George Friend (calf) and Calum Chambers (foot) are also still sidelined.

Midfielder Steven Defour is a doubt for Burnley. The Belgian, only recently returned from a hamstring injury, suffered a blow to the thigh in Tuesday's victory over Stoke and needs to be assessed after missing training on Thursday.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is close to returning from a knee injury but will not feature this weekend. Midfielder Dean Marney (knee) is out for the rest of the season.



Last five league matches: Middlesbrough L L L D L; Burnley L L D L W

Stoke v Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri could return to the Stoke starting line-up for the first time since January. Shaqiri has been battling calf problems but boss Mark Hughes hopes his return will give him a fully-fit squad to choose from against Jurgen Klopp's men.

Jonathan Walters should return after missing the midweek loss at Burnley due to concussion, while Marc Muniesa and Mame Diouf have recovered from minor knee complaints.

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is a major doubt for the trip because of illness. The Brazil international will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness but has not trained for the last two days.

Forward Sadio Mane is set for an operation on a knee injury which has ended his season but centre-back Joel Matip should return to the starting line-up after a back problem reduced him to the role of substitute in midweek.



Last five league matches: Stoke W D L L L; Liverpool W W D W D

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

England striker Harry Kane should return to Tottenham's squad after missing three matches with ankle trouble.

Espanyol loan goalkeeper Pau Lopez could make his Tottenham debut, if Hugo Lloris fails to shake off a virus and Michel Vorm cannot recover from knee trouble. Victor Wanyama will also be handed a late fitness test as he continues to battle a back injury.

Watford's injury crisis has intensified with Walter Mazzarri's side left with a threadbare defence.

Centre-back Younes Kaboul suffered a hamstring injury against Sunderland and defender Sebastian Prodl is recovering from a rib injury, while centre-back Miguel Britos is suspended. Defender Christian Kabasele is back in contention after he returned to training following two months out with a hip problem.

Striker Troy Deeney and midfielders Tom Cleverley and Abdoulaye Doucoure are all "very fatigued", according to Mazzarri, while Etienne Capoue, Valon Behrami and goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes are also doubts.

Last five league matches: Tottenham Hotspur W W W W W; Watford D L L W W

West Brom v Southampton

Matt Phillips could be restored to the West Brom starting line up. The winger returned to action as a substitute in the defeat at Watford in midweek after missing five games with a hamstring problem and if he has suffered no ill effects then he will be back in the team on Saturday.

Manolo Gabbiadini, Steven Davis, Ryan Bertrand and Sofiane Boufal will all face late fitness tests for Southampton. Gabbiadini (groin), Davis (ankle), Bertrand (hamstring) and Boufal (muscle issue) will all be given every chance to recover for the Hawthorns encounter. Oriol Romeu starts a two-match suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards.

Last five league matches: West Brom L L W D L; Southampton W W L D W

West Ham v Swansea

West Ham are hopeful Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio will be fit. Striker Carroll went off during the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal with a groin problem and winger Antonio had to be replaced at half-time due to illness.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell, Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna and midfielder Pedro Obiang are out injured.

Swansea have several injury concerns. Top scorer Fernando Llorente could return after missing the last two games with an ankle problem, but Kyle Naughton is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Leroy Fer is likely to be deployed at right-back if Naughton misses out, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be checked after he suffered a heavy collision in the closing stages against Spurs.



Last five league matches: West Ham L L L L L; Swansea W L L D L





Everton v Leicester (Sunday)

Ashley Williams is suspended for Everton. The Welshman must serve a one-match ban having been dismissed late on against Manchester United in midweek for deliberate handball, joining fellow defenders Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) and Seamus Coleman (broken leg) on the sidelines.

Morgan Schneiderlin (calf) will be assessed on Saturday and could return, though there will be no comeback for James McCarthy (hamstring).

Leicester will still be without captain Wes Morgan. Morgan has missed the last three matches with a back injury and he will remain on the sidelines at Goodison Park, as well as missing the first leg of the Foxes'

Champions League quarter-final clash in Madrid next week. Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is also still out with his knee problem and he is set to see a specialist.



Last five league matches: Everton L W W L D; Leicester W W W W W

Sunderland v Manchester United

John O'Shea will sit out for Sunderland following the death of his father. O'Shea will spend the weekend with his family in Ireland after missing the midweek defeat at Leicester to attend the funeral.

Adnan Januzaj is ineligible under the terms of his loan agreement while Steven Pienaar is close to a return from a calf problem, although fellow midfielder Jan Kirchhoff (knee) is unlikely to play again this season along with defender Paddy McNair and striker Duncan Watmore (both also knee).

Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young. Captain Rooney missed the midweek clash against Everton with ankle issues, while Young limped forced off with an apparent groin injury.

Antonio Valencia returns after being rested for the midweek clash, while Juan Mata (groin), Phil Jones (toe) and Chris Smalling (knee) are long-term absentees.



Last five league matches: Sunderland L L D L L; Man Utd W D W D D

