David McMillan's third and fourth goals of the season helped Dundalk towards a comfortable 2-0 win over a lacklustre Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

McMillan struck in either half to keep the Oriel Park outfit within six points of early pace-setters Cork City.

With two defeats to their name already in 2017, the Lilywhites were keen to leave Ballybofey unscathed and following a quiet start went close with 20 minutes played. Michael Duffy's cross was headed back across the face of the goal by Jamie McGrath. Possession fell to the lurking Chris Shields who saw his effort from the edge of the area deflected wide by Kilian Cantwell.

Harps went into this game without a recognised striker following recent knocks to both Ciaran O'Connor and Danny Morrisey. Their top scorer from last season, Sean Houston deputised up top and was responsible for the Donegal men's only sight at goal in the opening half. His shot diverted away by Sean Hoare on his first start for the champions.

Dundalk threatened twice in quick succession as Stephen Kenny's men began to assert their authority. Dane Massey's swerving cross was nodded on to the bottom of the post by McMillan on 25 before a brave challenge from Ciaran Coll saw the Harps captain clear the ball off the line with Hoare ready to follow up.

Dundalk deservedly took the lead nine minutes later. Niclas Vemmelund's dipping cross from the right was met with a neat cushioned finish from the boot of McMillan who did well to hold off Cantwell before guiding the ball past Ciaran Gallagher for his third goal of the season.

McMillan almost had his brace seven minutes into the second half. Barry Molloy upended Vemmelund before Massey again found the head of McMillan. The crossbar coming to Harps' rescue this time however.

McMillan was not to be denied on 54 minutes as he grabbed his brace. The former Sligo and UCD man alert to spring the offside trap before tapping Conor Clifford's searching ball from the left past Gallagher at the front post.

The loss of Robbie Benson to a long term injury has offered Thomas Stewart an extended run in the Louth men's starting eleven. The Northern Irish attacker was next to go close on 58 but his effort from the angle whistled past Gallagher's far post.

The Harps net minder was on hand to rush out and deny the same player three minutes later after McGrath's neat chip over the Harps defence released Stewart through on goal.

Stewart went close once again eleven minutes from time as the away side continued to cruise. His bending set-piece from 20 yards narrowly avoiding the Harps crossbar.

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers, a by-stander for the majority was called into action with one minute left. The Meath man getting down to hold Coll's vicious snap shot after possession was recycled back out to the Harps skipper.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Ethan Boyle, Damien McNulty, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin; Paddy McCourt (Eddie D'Sane 68), Barry Molloy (Mickey Funston 76), Jonny Bonner (BJ Banda 82), Caolan McAleer; Sean Houston.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Niclas Vemmelund, Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Dane Massey; Jamie McGrath, Conor Clifford, Chris Shields (Stephen O'Donnell 84), Michael Duffy; Thomas Stewart (John Mountney 86); David McMillan (Ciaran Kilduff 87).

Referee: Paul Tuite.