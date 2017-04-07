Drogheda United 2-1 Shamrock Rovers

10-man Drogheda United ended a run of five straight league defeats with a dramatic stoppage-time win over Shamrock Rovers at United Park.

Rovers, having hauled themselves level with a Graham Burke spot kick on 88 minutes, were pushing for all three points themselves, only to go home with nothing after winning on their 13 previous visits to the ground.

Sean Thornton’s penalty had given Drogheda a first-half lead, but the late drama began as Graham Burke converted a spot-kick in the 88th minute and Sean Brennan saw red.

However a 90th minute own goal gave all three points to the home side and made it five defeats in eight for the visitors.

The Shamrock Rovers team bus was caught up in severe congestion following a number of crashes on the M1, causing kick-off to be delayed by 20 minutes.

When play finally got under way an evenly contested first half ensued, with Rovers almost striking the first blow when Ronan Finn glanced a corner kick onto the roof of the net.

Drogheda responded by forcing a series of corner kicks, but these were well defended by Rovers and the visitors almost grabbed the lead goal on 21 minutes when Graham Burke challenged Drogs keeper Stephen McGuinness and the ball ran loose to David McAllister who’s piledriver was brilliantly blocked on the line by right-back Colm Deasy.

Mark Doyle, a surprise inclusion in a Drogheda attack missing injured duo Stephen Elliott and Marc Griffin, burst between David Webster and Finn to create a shooting chance for himself, but Tomer Chencinski was equal to his near-post effort.

McAllister again went close when he just failed to connect with Trevor Clarke’s driven centre in the 26th minute and a Graham Burke effort whistled over the crossbar.

However, it was Drogheda who hit the front just after the half-hour when Thornton went down under a challenge from McAllister and Sam Bone, referee Robert Rogers pointed to the spot and Thornton slotted past Chencinski.

Play swung from end to end coming up to half-time and Jake Hyland shot wide for the home side either side of fine efforts from Clarke and Burke for Rovers.

After the break Drogheda continued to put it up to the Hoops and by the hour mark the visitors had rarely threatened, other than when Clarke blazed over the bar from Burke’s deep cross.

Rovers boss replaced McAllister and Roberto Lopes with Sean Boyd and Darren Meenan as he desperately sought an equaliser, and by the 76th minute James Doona was on the field also.

Sean Brennan, who had replaced his injured brother Gavin in the first half, curled a 30-yard free kick just over Chencinski’s crossbar.

Drogheda survived strong appeals for a penalty in the 84th minute following shouts for a handball, but on 87 referee Kelly did award Rovers a spot kick and Sean Brennan earned himself a straight red card for his protests before Burke beat Stephen McGuinness from the spot.

Remarkably, 10-man Drogheda regained the lead two minutes into stoppage time when a Thornton free kick was headed goalwards by Ryan McEvoy before being deflected past Chencinski by a Rovers defender, but Drogheda still needed Stephen McGuinness to make an outstanding save in the final seconds to ensure victory.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Kevin Farragher, Stephen Dunne; Sean Thornton, Jake Hyland, Richie Purdy, Gavin Brennan (Sean Brennan 39); Gareth McCaffrey (Ryan McEvoy 89), Mark Doyle (Thomas Byrne 86).

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Roberto Lopes (Darren Meenan 67), Danny Devine, David Webster; Simon Madden, Ronan Finn, David McAllister (Sean Boyd 62), Sam Bone (James Doona), Trevor Clarke, Gary Shaw, Graham Burke.