Harry Kane has recovered from his ankle injury and could even start Tottenham's Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The England striker has missed Spurs' last three matches but is back in full training with boss Mauricio Pochettino expecting him to feature against the Hornets.

Kane has already hit 19 league goals this term, with Pochettino admitting the England striker's return to fitness will boost second-placed Spurs' fight to catch runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"Harry's had a few sessions before, and today he was involved with the team," Pochettino said.

"And we'll see tomorrow whether he will start the game or be on the bench. But it's good news that he's ready. He feels good for his recovery.

"It's very good news for him and for us. He's an important player for us, and for him to be available for us is great.

"We are happy, he's ready, maybe normally after one month out you need to feel the competition. But he's a special player, he tries to push himself a lot.

"We do need to decide tomorrow if he will be in the starting XI or on the bench. But the good news is he's back. And he's our main striker.

"What Harry means for the team is a massive boost for us and it's fantastic news.

"He's always desperate to play, he's always pushing you to try to let him train, play, and score goals. His character is unbelievable."

After flat out refusing to engage in mind games with Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte, Pochettino insisted he has no fears of third-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez's potential debut.

Spurs will hand Hugo Lloris every chance to shake off a virus, while Michel Vorm is also battling a knee issue.

Spain Under-21s star Lopez could be in for his Spurs debut then, with Pochettino backing the 22-year-old, who is on loan from Espanyol, to be ready for first-team action.

Chelsea boss Conte branded winning an "expectation" for the Blues, but "not a disaster" for Tottenham, with his Stamford Bridge side still seven points clear at the top of the table.

Pochettino shrugged off the implied jibe however, claiming Spurs will simply focus on pushing for as many points as possible between now and the end of the campaign.

"Pau Lopez is very young but he's here because we believe in and trust in him," the Argentinian added.

"If Hugo or Michel are not ready he's a keeper that can cope with the pressure of playing."

And when quizzed on Conte's comments, Pochettino continued: "I can understand, it's true that when you are seven points above the second team in the table, it is normal for them to win the league.

"Now it's up to them to win the league.

"We are in a position that we need to do our job, winning games and put pressure (on).

"But it's true that after eight games if they don't win the Premier League, it will be tough for them to accept.

"We are in a different project, a different club, our history is massive, Tottenham.

"I really don't believe in the mind games, because our mind game is to try to provide a team that believes. And we showed character against Swansea."