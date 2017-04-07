Cork City v Derry City, 7.30pm (Live on RTÉ2)

Cork City will be hoping to extend their 100% record to the season when they take on third placed Derry City at Turner's Cross.

City have started the season at full tilt, winning all of their seven league games so far and they already hold a six point lead over second placed Dundalk, who they beat 2-1 in their last home game.

The Candystripes sit in third place, nine points behind this evening's hosts, albeit having played two games less, following the tragic death of captain Ryan McBride.

Derry suffered a surprised 3-2 defeat to Bray Wanderers last time out - a game that manager Kenny Shiels feels they should have won. Derry will be hoping to make a real statement of their title credentials this evening, but inflicting Cork's first defeat of their season on them may be too big an ask.

Team news

Cork's injury list remains short at this relatively early stage of the season. French striker Achille Campion is ruled out of this encounter through injury, while Johnny Dunleavy will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Derry manager Kenny Shiels has confirmed that he is "99% sure" influential midfielder Barry MacNamee will miss the trip to Cork with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Aaron Barry and Dean Jarvis will both undergo late fitness tests, while Rory Patterson is still a long way away from returning from a broken ankle.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork City)

"Our first half performance against Limerick last week was probably our best so far. That said, I think Derry are a better team than them; they have experience in the likes of Doherty, Barry, Patterson, and then you look at the three in midfield and the attacking quality they have with the likes of Ronan Curtis.

"They have had the bulk of these guys for the last two or three years, so they are not a new team by any means; a lot of these guys might be 22/23 in age, but they have been in the league a few years now and have a bit of experience."

Kenny Shiels (Derry)

"You can dominate a match for an hour and end up in the losing team. That is what happened last week, football is so unpredictable. We are positive about the performance and just ask for the same again against Cork."

Bray Wanderers v Galway United, 7.45pm

A last-gasp winner from Tim Clancy gave Bray a highly credible 3-2 victory over Derry City last time out and will be hoping to continue their fine start to the season with a win over bottom side Galway. The Seagulls have been the surprise package of the season and sit in fourth place, level on points with Derry.

Galway travel to the Carlisle Grounds rooted to the bottom of the league table. Shane Keegan's side drew 1-1 against Sligo Rovers on Monday night at Eamonn Deacy Park and while they are unbeaten in three games, the Tribesmen are still searching for their first league win.

Team news

Bray manager Harry Kenny is hoping that frontman Anto Flood will be readyto start and will give him every chance to prove his fitness. The Seagulls boss will be without the injured trio of Conor Earley, Kevin Lynch and Karl Moore.

Galway midfielder Gavan Holohan (hand) is sidelined, as are Kevin Devaney (foot) and Padraic Cunningham (hamstring). Alex Byrne returns from suspension, along with Maurice Nugent, who has recovered from a knee issue.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway)

"We need to try and turn the draws into wins, especially the games where we've been the better side. We're putting together some good moves when we score our goals, then the goals we're conceding, we're practically handing the goals to the opposition with little errors.

"If we can cut out those errors, then we should be getting the results we want. We have to produce an error-free game.

"Bray are very good going forward with the likes of Gary McCabe, Dylan Connolly and Aaron Greene. They've got some real attacking threats. It will be a big test for us defensively. I think we're up to it, though."

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, 7.45pm

It's been a stuttering start to the season for both of these sides and between them, Drogheda and Shamrock Rovers have won only five games from 14. The Drogs will be aiming to put an end to a six-match losing run after they exited the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 at home to Bray Wanderers.

Rovers needed a last-gasp winner to beat Finn Harps at home last week, having thrown away a two goal lead and they're already well off the pace in the title hunt, trailing league leaders Cork by 12 points after just seven games.

Team news

Drogheda will be without the injured trio of Killian Brennan, Sean Brennan and Marc Griffin for the visit of the Hoops while Ciaran McGuigan is suspended. Goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness is also doubtful.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has a full squad to chose from with no injuries as Gary Shaw returns from injury.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda)

"Winning is a habit but so is losing. I thought it was a decent performance from the lads the other night but i think the lack of playing time for the team was clear in how we struggled for a cutting edge.

"It’s vital that we start making United Park work in our favour. Once we get that right I believe everything else will start falling into place.

"We’ve dusted ourselves off from the Dundalk game last week and we’ll be ready for Friday. Motivation won’t be an issue for us. Rovers have a lot of talent in theIr squad but we need to outwork them and give everything we have."

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

"It’s a tight pitch, Drogheda will work hard and be competitive but we’ve got to make sure that our mindset is right, that we’re ready to go there and do a job, and approach it in the right way. If we do that our ability will come through.

"We have to go and approach it as they will, play at the same tempo and desire as we did in the first half last week, if we do that I think we’ll be fine. Gary (Shaw) is back in training, everyone’s back in so they’re all fit."

St Patrick's Athletic v Limerick, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic host Limerick as they look to record a fourth consecutive win in all competitions. Having won their last two league games with Dublin derby wins over Bohemian FC and Shamrock Rovers, the Saints followed that up with a 1-0 victory midweek over Bluebell United to maintain the defence of their EA Sports Cup crown.

Limerick travel to Dublin with a new manager in the hotseat as Academy Director Willie Boland has been announced as Limerick FC interim manager following the departure of Martin Russell, who parted company with the club after last week's 3-0 defeat against Cork.

Team news

The Saints are without Christy Fagan with a hamstring injury, while Liam Buckley will give a last fitness test to defender Darren Dennehy.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"Limerick are a side we know well from last season having had two really tough games against them in the EA Sports Cup and FAI Cup. They’ve strengthened their squad again for this season having impressively won promotion last year so we know we will be in for another tough game on Friday night.

"However we’ve put three good results together in a row now so we want to try maintain that as much as possible. The results have gone our way because of hard work from the players so they have to maintain those levels week in week out if we’re to get results."

Willie Boland (Limerick)

"My sole focus at this moment in time is looking at the St. Pats game and getting the boys prepared for that game. I know the club are on the look-out for a new manager so I’ve just got to concentrate on game-to-game situations.

"We’ll concentrate on St. Pats, we’ll get through that game with a positive result hopefully, we then concentrate on the Drogheda game. Once it gets closer to those games we’ll look at them a bit more closely then."

Finn Harps v Dundalk, 8.00pm

Finn Harps are in the midst of an injury crisis so the visit of League champions Dundalk could not come at a worst time for Ollie Horgan's side. Harps lost all three league games against Dundalk last season, conceding 12 goals and scoring none.

Dundalk sit second in the table trailing Cork by seven points after their victory and as of yet, have failed to hit the heights that they did last season. A 3-1 win against local rivals Drogheda saw the Lilywhites bounce back from defeat to Cork, making it five wins from the first seven matches.

Team news

Finn Harps will almost certainly be without strikers Ciaran O”Connor and Danny Morrissey as well as defender Damian McNulty. Horgan also has a doubt over Gareth Harkin, who had to be replaced at half-time in the Cockhill game due to a groin problem while Barry Molloy is still struggling with a calf injury.

Dundalk can welcome back Ciaran Kilduff who served a one match suspension however remain they without Robbie Benson (hamstring) for another two months and he is joined on the treatment table by Seán Gannon who tore medial ligaments and is out for a similar length of time. Patrick McEleney is in line to return from injury after missing last week while captain Stephen O’Donnell is also back from his thigh injury which has kept him out since opening night of the season.

Gaffer talk

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"We have massive respect for Dundalk and what they have achieved in the last few years. Stephen Kenny will be settling for nothing less than a win at Finn Park with the hope that they can close the gap on Cork City. We will have to produce some performance to get a result against them.

"We’re not helped by the hamstring injuries to Ciaran O’Connor, Danny Morrissey and Damian McNulty. At this stage I can’t see any of them featuring in this game. Gareth Harkin is also in bother with a groin problem and while Barry Molloy played a part of the game against Cockhill he is still struggling with a calf strain. So it’s likely to be an opportunity for other lads to come in and show what they can do against a top side like Dundalk."

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

“We had a good win last week ourselves. It was a derby match and it is important to win the game last week. It was important to bounce back after the defeat the week before to Cork and we did that.

“Finn Harps have had some good results recently and have had a good start to the season. We have to respect that and we do. We are going to have to roll our sleeves up tomorrow night and earn the right to win. We are going to have to put in a high level of performance and show a real determination to go and get the victory in Ballybofey."