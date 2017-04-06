Antoine Griezmann admits the continued speculation surrounding his future is becoming "quite tiring" as he stressed he sees himself remaining at Atletico Madrid next season.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has long been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, while Chelsea have also been suggested as potential suitors for a forward who has scored 24 times for club and country this term.

Such talk has persisted throughout the campaign and, speaking at a promotional event for shampoo company Head & Shoulders in Spain, Griezmann was again asked whether he will be an Atleti player beyond this season.

"It's always the same question and I now don't know what to say," he said in quotes published on AS.com.

"I find myself repeating myself and I certainly see myself here. I feel it's an answer that I've given so many times now but that very question is quite tiring."

United fans hoping for a sign that Griezmann would be keen on a move to Old Trafford would have been encouraged by the France international's answer to why he wears the number seven jersey.

"My idol was David Beckham and he wore the number seven shirt at United," he explained.