Sligo Rovers have parted company with manager Dave Robertson following a disappointing start to their Premier Division Season.

The Bit O’ Red are second bottom with just one win and five points from their first nine games. Only Galway United are below them and they could move off the bottom if they win their game in hand.

The news was confirmed in a statement released by the club on Wednesday.

“Following a review of the season to date Sligo Rovers and their manager Dave Robertson have mutually agreed to part on an amicable basis,” said the statement.

Chairman Martin Heraghty thanked Dave Robertson for his contribution and total professionalism with the club over the past eighteen months.

“Everyone at Sligo Rovers would like to thank Dave for all of his hard work, dedication and commitment during his time as our manager,” he said.

“He took over after a difficult season in 2015 and led us to a very creditable fifth place finish last year.

“I know that Dave has taken Sligo Rovers to his heart and will continue to be very supportive of club, staff and players moving forward.

“We wish Dave the very best of success in his future managerial career”.

Declan McIntyre will take temporary charge of first team duties. The club will now begin the search for a new manager. Sligo’s next game is against Bohemians at the Showgrounds on Saturday.