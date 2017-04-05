Academy Director Willie Willie Boland has been announced as Limerick FC interim manager following the departure of Martin Russell.

Russell was appointed Limerick boss in July 2014, but parted with the club by way of mututal consent after just six games of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Boland, who played for Coventry City in the Premier League as well as stints with Cardiff City and Hartlepool in a 17-year cross-channel career, will make his debut in the dugout against St. Patrick’s Athletic this weekend.

No timescale has been given for the appointment.

Boland said he was in “shock” with Russell’s departure and only found out when he was asked to return to UL after the board meeting.

“After a meeting with the club and the staff, it was decided I would take over on an interim period with Joe (Gamble –Strength & Conditioning Coach) and Eddie (Goalkeeping Coach) in their current roles as well going forward into the coming game against St. Pats.

“They’re professional players, they understand how football works. It can be quite volatile especially in relation to the manager’s position.

“So, they’ll be focused on the game no doubt about that. We trained yesterday and the boys trained very well, they had a focus about them.

Willie Boland in action for Cardiff City against West Ham in 2003

“I think with the day off to let things settle down it will be a good opportunity to come in tomorrow and get focused on the game against St. Pats.”

Boland spent time coaching with Middlesborough Under 14s and Hartlepool College and joined Limerick FC last year.

“I am familiar with the players obviously, I’ve been to games, I’ve come out to training from time to time. It’s faces they recognize, faces that they are familiar with.

“We just need to give them the platform to go and continue to do what they’re doing, show more belief in what they’re doing.”

April sees a busy fixture list ahead for Limerick, starting the month with St. Pats this Friday evening and ending it with three matches in the space of a week.