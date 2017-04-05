The FAI has invited the Republic of Ireland Women's National Team (WNT) to mediation talks this evening, to discuss its offer to resovle the current dispute.

RTÉ Sport understands that the team has been invited to bring its representatives - the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland - to the meeting, as part of the mediation process.

Solicitor for PFAI, Stuart Gilhooly, confirmed that there has been an approach from the FAI and is hopeful that talks will take place, but he does not know if and when this will happen.

However Mr Gilhooly said he was hopeful that the international match against Slovakia will go ahead.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Sean O'Rourke programme, he said the women's team had been seeking “basic human rights” for two years but had gotten nowhere until they took this action.

Mr Gilhooly said that the team were not looking for much and were not even looking to be paid the same fees as their male counterparts.

They were not, he said, looking for wifi in hotels for entertainment purposes but so they could work while they represented their country.

He pointed out that the men do get paid for matches by the FAI but many of the women lose money by participating in trips.

“They're simply looking for a reasonable sum and to be reimbursed, if they're not professionals, for any loss of earnings they have"

The women were seeking, he said, a €300 fee per match.

If the women's game is to progress, he said, there had to be investment, adding that the women were not looking for a lot.

“If you want to grow the women's game, you have to put money into it,” he said.

“You have to take it seriously. Again, no one is suggesting that the women should get the same match fee as the men. They've never looked for that.

“Some of the players tell us they could lose as much as €5-7,000 per year as a result of playing for their country - how can that be right?"

Former WNT manager Noel King told Morning Ireland that claims that they are treated like ‘fifth class citizens’ are outrageous and an insult.

“It was what the solicitor had to say from the PFAI, ‘dirt on the shoe, fifth class citizen’ - that is outrageous,” said King, who his now Ireland Under-21 boss.

“Completely wrong. It’s an insult to anyone who has been involved with developing the game, to bring the women’s game to where it is.