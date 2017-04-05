The Chief Executive of the Football Association of Ireland, John Delaney, will today stand for election to the UEFA executive committee, the European Governing body of football, at their Annual Congress in Helsinki.

The election comes amid a crisis at home for Delaney as the Republic of Ireland Women's squad have threatened to withdraw from playing because of a lack of support and resources from the FAI.

He is bidding to become only the second Irishman, after Dundalk's Des Casey in 1994, to hold a seat at the top table of European Football, UEFA's Executive Committee.

Delaney is one of thirteen candidates seeking to fill eight vacant positions for a four year term.

The 49-year-old Waterford native is among the thirteen candidates seeking one of eight vacancies for a four year term. He is considered to be among the favourites because of his high profile.

Delaney has previously served on various UEFA committees and is currently a member of its National Team Competitions Group.At a press conference yesterday, the women's team claimed that they are treated like "fifth-class citizens" forced to share tracksuits with underage teams and change in airport toilets.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen members of the team were present at Liberty Hall and they were represented by PFAI solicitor Stuart Gilhooly, however the FAI are refusing to speak to the PFAI at all.

Ireland are due to play an international game with Slovakia on Monday but that game remains under threat and the squad will decide whether or not to train today or withdraw their services.

Women's captain Emma Byrne has called on Delaney to listen to the players' issues and for the FAI to engage with the Players' Union, the PFAI.