Waterford United put five goals past Wexford in the first round of the EA Sports Cup, while Longford, Bohemians, Cobh Ramblers, Bray and St Pat’s will all be in the hat for tomorrow’s draw.

Athlone Town 3-4 Longford Town

Longford Town battled back from 2-0 down to defeat Athlone Town in a seven-goal thriller at in the EA Sports Cup first round at Athlone Stadium.

Goals from Conor Barry (penalty) and Cormac Rafferty gave the home side a 2-0 interval lead, but Town fought back thanks to a David O’Sullivan hat-trick to leave the sides level at 3-3.

Cody Mulhall was the match-winner with six minutes remaining, getting past two defenders before coolly slotting home.

Bohemians 1-0 Cabinteely

A Steven Nolan strike two minutes after the interval was enough to send the Gypsies through to the next round.

A looping header was the difference between the sides, though Cabinteely goalkeeper Jack Menton was called into action to save a second-half Bohemians penalty.

Cobh Ramblers 2-0 Avondale United

Matthew Whelan’s first goal of the season and Shane Lowth’s stunning 25-yard effort helped First Division Cobh Ramblers see off Avondale United at St Colman’s Park.

The plucky underdogs were level at the break, but Whelan opened the scoring with a low drive on 55 minutes before Lowth’s individual brilliance sealed their progression to tomorrow’s second round draw.

Drogheda United 0-1 Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers emerged victorious in the all Premier Division clash in the first round of the EA Sports Cup.

Ryan Brennan’s 11th minute penalty was the only goal of the game after Dylan Connolly was fouled in the box.

Wexford FC 0-5 Waterford FC

Waterford FC eased past First Division bottom side Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park, with three goals in the final three minutes putting a shine on their comprehensive victory.

David McDaid broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when he latched onto Shane O’Connor’s ball to fire past Corey Chambers in the Wexford goal.

McDaid turned provider on the stroke of half-time when Gary Delaney met his cross to head the visitors into a 2-0 lead.

Owen Wall put the game beyond doubt in the 87th minute, and a minute later, struck the crossbar before the ball fell kindly for McDaid for his second on the night.

Wall claimed his second and Waterford’s fifth with a backheel at the death.

St Patrick’s Athletic 1-0 Bluebell United

Billy Dennehy’s header two minutes before the interval proved decisive as St Pat’s avoided a potential banana skin at Inchicore.