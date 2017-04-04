Manager David Moyes' comments to a female reporter after the match against Burnley were "wholly unacceptable", his club Sunderland have said in a statement.

Sunderland say the matter has been resolved to the "satisfaction of the reporter" and the club continues to fully support Moyes.

The Football Association has asked the club for their observations on the incident, which came as Moyes reacted to a question he did not like after the interview had concluded, but while cameras were still operating.

Both he and Sparks were laughing at the time, but the manager later spoke to the reporter by telephone to apologise and both believed the matter had been resolved.

However, footage of the exchange was published on Monday by a national newspaper and Moyes found himself firmly in the firing line with shadow sports minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Clare Phillipson, director of domestic abuse charity Wearside Women In Need among those to call for action.

Moyes insisted he had never considered resigning and did not expect to be sacked for his misdemeanour, and sources on Wearside had indicated his job was safe before the club said so publicly.

He may yet face action from the FA, but in the meantime, he will concentrate on the task of trying to drag the club from the foot of the Premier League table - they travel to champions Leicester on Tuesday evening.