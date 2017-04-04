Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it is possible leading scorer Sadio Mane's season could be over.

The Senegal international was forced off with a knee injury during Saturday's Merseyside derby win over Everton, but the club's medical staff have not yet been able to properly assess the problem.

Further examinations will take place but Klopp admits he could be without the 13-goal winger for their final eight matches as they seek to secure Champions League qualification.

Asked whether the injury could be season-ending, the Reds boss said: "Unfortunately that is possible but why should I say it now when I don't know?

"The knee is swollen and we have to wait for the final assessment. It is not 100 per cent clear.

"The only thing I can say for sure is that he will not be available for tomorrow.

"It is not very positive when it is like this. I cannot say at this exact time so we have to wait."