Jon Walters has backed Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman to return to his best after his rehabilitation from a double leg break.

Coleman suffered the season-ending injury after Neil Taylor’s horror tackle during Ireland’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales last month.

“He has a long road to recovery but what better place could you be in?” Stoke striker Walters told Sky Sports.

“In a Premier League team, a team like Everton, and have all the facilities he has with modern technology and medicine nowadays.

“He’ll have the best opportunity to get back to where he was and better.”

“I’m sure he’ll be at home now for a few weeks, mentally more than anything, getting his head around it, getting his family [around him].

“He’ll have certain stages, in terms of his physio, he’ll have to hit and have a goal.”