Galway United remain rooted to the foot of the Premier Division after they played out a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at Eamonn Deacy Park.

United took the initiative early in the first half through Ronan Murray, while Rovers struck back nine minutes from the break to see both side share the spoils during a drab Connacht derby which lacked in any real quality.

The result sees the Bit O'Red remain two clear of their neighbours with Galway having a game more to play.

The Tribesmen hit the lead with just 12 minutes on the clock.

Ronan Murray saw his drive come back off the Sligo woodwork before the ball landed out wide right with Jesse Devers.

His cross landed on the head of the loitering Vinny Faherty whose looping header was kept out only by the crossbar. However, Murray was alert to nod the ball home from close range for his third goal in as many league games.

Sligo have struggled for goals thus far and look as if they are relying on veteran striker Raffaele Cretaro to lead the line again this year.

He went close to levelling the game just six minutes after United's opener. Liam Martin's quick throw-in found the 35-year-old who moved inside before forcing a good save from the long arm of Galway goalkeeper Conor Winn.

Dave Robertson's side struggled to deal with the pace of Galway's front three for large portions of the game and Galway nearly profited from a speedy attack just shy of the half hour mark, but Devers couldn't find the inside of the post.

The ball was almost in the net at the other end ten minutes from the break. Gary Shanahan relieved to see his awkward clearance from Kieran Sadlier's cross from the right sneak past Winn's back post.

Shane Keegan's men were found out however just one minute later.

Stephen Folan mis-controlled a punt forward from the Rovers back line before the ball broke for the pursuing Cretaro.

The Tubbercurry man looked as if he would attempt to slip the ball into Winn's left corner but instead squared for the incoming Sadlier who first time, slotted the ball into the net for his fourth strike in five games.

This seemed to take the wind from the Galway sails and Liam Martin went close to putting Sligo into the lead two minutes from the break. The winger falling just short in his attempt to knock Cretaro's cross goalward having broken free of his marker.

Both camps registered attempts in the opening moments of a second period bereft of any consistent quality. Cretaro and Kyle Callan-McFadden worrying the United defence between Marc Ludden's swiped effort after Tobi Adebayo-Rowling dallied in his bid to clear Shanahan's seemingly innocuous cross.

Sadlier was a constant threat down either wing and managed to force his way past Colm Horgan inside the Galway box just short of the hour. But Winn was equal to the former Irish underage international's attempt. While Sligo's Daniel Kearns ballooned over on 68 as both teams struggled to impress.

The second half fare was summed up in the 72nd minute when John Russell was offered three options inside the opposition penalty area. The Galway native chose Sadlier who with ample time and space saw the ball bobble on the tuft in front of him, forcing the winger to totally miscue his effort with the goal at his mercy.

Galway fashioned their first shot on target in the second half seven minutes from time, but Micheál Schlingermann was comfortable in holding substitute Conor Melody's 20-yard effort.

Murray was offered a golden chance to snatch the points three minutes from time but could only sky his volley after a Rovers defender cleared the ball to the Mayo man at the edge of the area from a corner.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Stephen Folan, Lee Grace; Marc Ludden, David Cawley, Paul Sinnott, Gary Shanahan; Jesse Devers (Conor Melody 73), Ronan Murray, Vinny Faherty (Aaron Conway 84).

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo- Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Gary Boylan; Liam Martin, John Russell (Chris Kenny 90), Craig Roddan, Kieran Sadlier; Daniel Kearns; Raffaele Cretaro.

Referee: Graham Kelly.