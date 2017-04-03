Luke Shaw has linked up with the Manchester United squad ahead of the clash with Everton having held talks with Jose Mourinho on Monday.

Omitted from the 18-man squad to face West Brom on Saturday, the United boss afterwards launched a scathing attack on the left-back in which he questioned the 21-year-old's fitness and attitude.

Mourinho told The Independent's Tim Rich: "It is difficult for him to be on the bench. I cannot compare him with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind.

“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition. I cannot compare. He is a long way behind."

Having been made aware of the criticism on Sunday evening, Press Association Sport understands Shaw held a meeting the following day with Mourinho to discuss those comments at the Aon Training Complex.

The talks appear to have led to a breakthrough, no matter how small, after the England defender was seen checking into United's team hotel ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton.