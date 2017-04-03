FIFA's ethics committee has banned former Guatemalan Football Association president Brayan Jimenez from all football-related activities for life.

Jimenez was arrested in Guatemala City in January 2016 and extradited to the United States on corruption charges two months later. In July, he pleaded guilty in New York to racketeering and wire fraud.

A former member of FIFA's committee for fair play and social responsibility, Jimenez asked for and received bribes from sports marketing companies in return for the marketing rights for World Cup qualifiers in Central America, as well as Guatemala's involvement in friendlies.

A FIFA press release said the ethics committee, which is chaired by German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, found Jimenez guilty of breaching five articles of the FIFA code of ethics related to general conduct, loyalty, duty of disclosure, conflicts of interest and bribery.

Since the FIFA corruption scandal erupted in 2015, the US Department of Justice has convicted several former football officials and sports marketing executives, with criminal investigations also underway in Australia, Costa Rica, Germany and Switzerland.

Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the organisation had completed its almost two-year internal investigation and handed over 20,000 pieces of evidence to the Swiss and US authorities.