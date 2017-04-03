Limerick and manager Martin Russell have parted company by mutual consent after just six games of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Russell was appointed Limerick boss in July 2014 after the club dismissed Stuart Taylor and the Dubliner managed to maintain the club’s Premier Division status in his first season in charge.

However, the Super Blues dropped to the First Division a year later after losing a relegation play-off to Finn Harps.

Limerick secured promotion at the very first attempt, winning the First Division title in impressive fashion and enjoying a superb run in the EA Sports Cup, where they lost out to St Patrick’s Athletic in the final.

The club are currently eighth in the table after recording two wins, a draw and three defeats in their opening six matches of the 2017 season.

“The board and Martin had a meeting this morning. Following a discussion we mutually agreed to go our separate ways,” read a statement released by Limerick chairman Pat O’Sullivan.

“The board and Martin subsequently met the players to inform them of Martin’s departure.

“All at Limerick FC wish to thank Martin for his tremendous contribution to the club’s development since joining in 2014, and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for his hard work and commitment throughout that time.”

A statement from the departing manager read: ““Following a meeting this morning, the club and I have mutually and amicably decided to part company.

“I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to Pat O’Sullivan for the opportunity to have managed Limerick Football Club.

“I would also like to wish everyone at the club - players and staff - the very best for the future in driving the club forward to achieve their goals.”