Barcelona brought the gap between between themselves and La Liga leaders Real Madrid back to two points on Sunday evening as they won 4-1 at Granada in the absence of the suspended Lionel Messi.

After Real, who have a game in hand over Luis Enrique's men, beat Alaves 3-0 at home earlier in the day, second-placed Barca took the lead in Andalusia through a sublime lobbed finish from Luis Suarez in the 44th minute.

Second-bottom Granada notched a surprise leveller five minutes into the second half via Jeremie Boga, before fellow substitute Paco Alcacer restored the visitors' lead in the 64th minute.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd when Uche Agbo was sent off, and a minute later Ivan Rakitic's shot went in off Mathieu Saunier, with Neymar then scoring Barca's fourth in stoppage time.

Real had looked set for a comfortable afternoon at the Bernabeu when Karim Benzema's strike put them 1-0 up in the 31st minute, but mid-table Alaves created several chances to equalise.

Deyverson and Edgar failed to convert the best among them, and the visitors were then left to rue their wastefulness late on as Real wrapped things up with two goals in three minutes.

Isco netted the first in the 85th, rifling home after being played in by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nacho then added a header as he reacted swiftly to Gareth Bale's free-kick coming back off the bar.

Sevilla's title challenge continued to fade as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by relegation battlers Sporting Gijon.

Sporting goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar (above) produced a man-of the-match performance to keep Sevilla at bay, while Jorge Sampaoli's side survived a scare when referee Inaki Bikandi awarded the away side a penalty in the first half, only to reverse his decision.

The result at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan extended the fourth-placed hosts' winless run in the league to four matches. Level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, they are 10 behind the table-toppers Real.

Sporting, meanwhile, remain 18th, with the gap between them and 17th-placed Leganes reduced to five points. They are three points better off than Granada.

Valencia registered their first win in four La Liga games as they recovered from a shaky start to defeat Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 at the Mestalla.

The hosts had a penalty awarded against them in the eighth minute, but Faycal Fajr's strike from the spot was saved by Diego Alves, and moments later Deportivo did put the ball in the net via Carles Gil, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

Seconds after that, Valencia grabbed the lead as the ball was sent against the crossbar by Munir's header and Ezequiel Garay hooked in on the follow-up.

A headed own-goal from Raul Albentosa doubled the hosts' advantage around the half-hour mark, and substitute Joao Cancelo struck a third in stoppage time.