Galway United welcome Sligo Rovers to Eamonn Deacy Park this evening in a rescheduled Connacht Derby, (kick-off 7.45pm).

The sides were due to face off on Friday night but a deluge before kick-off meant that the playing surface was waterlogged.

Galway are currently languishing in last place in the table but can leapfrog tonight’s opponents with a victory and manager Shane Keegan is hoping his side can capitalise on their games in hand.

"Looking at the results on Friday night and with our game against Derry City also being postponed, that leaves us with two league games in hand,” said the Galway manager.

"In an ideal world, if you could win the two games in hand, you move up into mid table. That's an extra incentive for the players.

"We've done all our preparation for the Sligo game now. There was a real steely determined look about the players on Friday, even in the warm up.

"That's why I was so desperate to get the game on. The lads were really up for it.

"It's my job now to make sure they're equally up for Monday's game and there is no reason in the world why they shouldn't be.”

Galway, however, must plan without Alex Byrne through suspension, while Maurice Nugent (knee), Padraic Cunningham (hamstring), Gavan Holohan (hand) and Kevin Devaney (foot) are all ruled out through injury.

Fellow strugglers Sligo are looking to bounce back from the injury-time goal which saw Finn Harps claim the spoils last week in Finn Park, with Raffaele Cretaro's goal in vain in a 2-1 defeat.

There is one absentee for Rovers as Regan Donelon misses out through injury (bruised foot) but there are no other concerns.

Manager Dave Roberson expects an exciting evening with pressure on both sides to kick-start their season.

"Galway are a good footballing side. Every game in which I've managed Sligo Rovers against a Galway side has been entertaining and also decided by just a single goal,” explained Robertson.

“You can expect an end to end game; this is the type of match everyone looks forward to because you can play and pass the ball with the good surface they have down there.

“We played in pre-season and it was a really close game and we can expect something similar on Friday.

"It was extra disappointing to lose in the manner of last week.

“I have been hurting all week and the players too. The one thing we know is this group will stay positive, true to our belief and our style of play.

“We wanted to build on the positive performances we were starting to produce and we have to get back to that on Friday.

“It's fair to say there is pressure on both team to put more points on the board and we will be doing everything to get three more on Friday."