John Caulfield issued a chilling statement of intent to Cork City's Airtricity League rivals after the Leesiders made it seven wins from seven with a 3-0 triumph at Limerick FC.

The comfortable victory at Markets Field maintained Cork's six-point lead over champions Dundalk, but boss Caulfield ominously insisted that his charges still have plenty more in the tank.

"I thought we were very clinical and bossed the game,' Caulfield told RTÉ Sport. "I though we could have scored quite a few more, but overall, our passing and movement and pace was very good.

"To score three goals away to Limerick and keep a clean sheet, obviously we are happy.

"I think we've had some very good performances already, but I feel there's a lot more in the team, a lot more to come from us.

"There was a lot of talk that this was a banana skin and that we needed to be ready, and lads were ready. That's all you can do. We were very deserving winners."

The tie drew another bumper crowd to Markets Field and while Cork are proving a big draw wherever they go, Caulfield believes it is further evidence of the potential within domestic football.

"That's why we love League of Ireland, 3,000 there tonight, 7,000 last week in Cork, next Friday against Derry. That's what we want," he said.

"I keep saying there is massive work being done in the media, promoting our league and promoting our games. If it came from the top it would be better again, a bit more investment in the game, because this product is fantastic."