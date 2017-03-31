Conan Byrne scored a genuine goal-of-the-season contender for St Patrick's Athletic in their 4-0 demolition of Bohemians. In a sneak preview of Monday's Soccer Republic, you can see that goal here.

Christy Fagan opened the scoring for the Saints seven minutes before half time before Byrne scored immediately either side of half time to wrap up the three points with plenty to spare.

Kurtis Byrne added a fourth in injury time, but it was Byrne's goal from inside his own half that the game will be remembered for.

Watch full highlights of St Pat's victory along with the rest of tonight's Airtricity Premier Division action on Soccer Republic at 11:05pm on Monday.