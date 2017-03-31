Cork City strolled to success on Shannonside to maintain their perfect start in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with a three-nil win over Limerick.

With both sides coming off the back of victories, neither manager thought it wise to tamper with their previous starting sides, which saw Limerick trio Chiedozie Ogbene, Ian Turner and Shane Duggan face their former employers.

The opening stages belonged to the home side. Chiedozie Ogbene always looked a threat in behind the Cork backline, while a few feisty tackles in midfield areas were overlooked by referee Neil Doyle - allowing the Munster derby an even flow.

Limerick’s Brazilian top scorer Rodrigo Tosi had the opening opportunity of the game. The Leesiders were sleeping from a Limerick throw, that released Lee-J Lynch down the right channel.

Shaun Kelly took away a Cork defender on the overlap and Lynch swung in an inch-perfect cross for the former DPMM frontman. His header was poor and fell wide of Mark McNulty’s right-hand post.

The tide would turn however in the twentieth minute. With little or no immediate danger, Limerick defender Tony Whitehead’s pass out from the back deflected back off his own player and fell to Stephen Dooley. Dooley then played a perfect pass into the path of Maguire who went one-on-one with Clarke and rolled the ball into the near corner with the minimum of fuss. Cork found themselves ahead - maybe against the run of play.

Over the next ten minutes, Cork would go close twice. First, a mix-up in the Limerick area saw the City goalscorer somehow miss an open goal, albeit at a tight angle.

That warning shot wasn’t heeded and City came again. This time, a clever cross from Karl Sheppard on the right flank found Stephen Dooley. The tricky winger’s right-footed strike smacked the Shannonsiders’ crossbar.

The second goal would come though. Some good play from Cork down the left afforded Kevin O’Connor space. His cross to the back post found a completely unmarked Garry Buckley, who bundled home from close range after losing his marker.

Limerick reeled in the changes at half time; introducing Cork City favourite John O’Flynn, as well as ex-Shamrock Rovers defender Dave O’Connor to go three at the back, but Gearoid Morrissey netted inside the opening minute of the half from all of twenty-five yards to stun the Markets Field and end the game as a contest.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead (David O’Connor, 46), Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson (John O’Flynn, 46); Paul O'Conor, Shane Duggan; Ian Turner, Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi (Chris Mulhall, 81).

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Jimmy Keohane (Shane Griffin, 46), Alan Bennett, Ryan Delaney, Kevin O’Connor; Conor McCormack, Gearoid Morrissey; Karl Sheppard, Garry Buckley, Stephen Dooley (Christian Nanetti, 85); Sean Maguire (Connor Ellis, 75).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)