Dundalk bounced back from their defeat against Cork City last week to take the Louth bragging rights yet again with a 3-1 victory over neighbours Drogheda United in an eventful derby at Oriel Park.

Drogheda’s last visit to the north of the county ended with a six-goal drubbing in September 2015 and their fans would have been left fearing a repeat of that as Dundalk raced into a commanding position thanks to goals from David McMillan and Michael Duffy inside 26 minutes.

Ironically, it was a Dundalk man, Marc Griffin, who hauled the Drogs back into the game, the striker punishing Gary Rogers for an error to give Pete Mahon’s side a new lease of life before the break.

However, the Boynesiders saw their hopes go up in smoke when another former Dundalk man, Ciaran McGuigan, was dismissed in the 72nd minute with Brian Gartland stabbing home from the resulting free-kick to secure the points.

Stephen Kenny responded to his side’s defeat against Cork City six days earlier by ringing the changes. Three of them were enforced with Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney ruled out through injury and Ciaran Kilduff suspended following his red card at Turner’s Cross.

The Boynesiders came into the game on the back of four straight defeats but they started brightly and should have taken the lead after just seven minutes when Gareth McCaffrey forced Dane Massey to cough up possession but Gary Rogers came to his teammate’s rescue.

Massey had Dundalk’s first clear cut opening of the game after that, running on to Michael Duffy’s reverse pass in the 19th minute but he lacked composure and blazed over.

The Lilywhites left-back fared a lot better seconds later. Running on to another Duffy pass, Massey delivered a perfect first time cross for McMillan to rise and guide home a superb header.

The Lilywhites hitman was up again five minutes later, climbing well to meet Sean Gannon’s centre and force Stephen McGuinness into a save at his right-hand post.

Dundalk had the bit between their teeth at this stage and goal number two arrived in the 26th minute. Thomas Stewart found McMillan in a pocket of space on the left and his low ball across the face of goal was turned home by Duffy, who instigated the move.

That left the visitors with a mountain to climb but they cut the deficit just seven minutes later.

Another full-back was involved, Colm Deasy’s delivery from the right evading Rogers and allowing Griffin to get in ahead of Gannon and turn the ball home from a tight angle.

Dundalk looked anything but watertight at the back and attack looked like their best form of attack.

Conor Clifford almost punished Sean Thornton in emphatic style before the break, seizing on the Drogheda midfielder’s sloppy pass to dance past two challenges only to see his effort saved by McGuinness.

Gannon became the latest player to join the Dundalk injury list when he was carried off in the 50th minute after being caught by Griffin. Paddy Barrett came on in his place.

McMillan should have restored Dundalk’s two goal lead in the 54th minute. Chris Shields hustled Sean Thornton before playing the ball inside for Stewart who teed up McMillan but he blazed over from no more than 13 yards out.

The pair combined again 10 minutes later with McMillan sending the Portadown man racing through on goal with just McGuinness to beat but his lifted effort lacked direction, much to Kenny’s dismay.

Drogheda were left to play the final 18 minutes with 10 men when McGuigan was sent off for a second bookable offence, eight minutes after his first caution.

And Drogheda paid the price for some horrendous defending from the restart. Massey found McMillan in acres of space on the edge of the 18-yard box and his scuffed effort fell into the path of Gartland who made no mistake from close range.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon (Paddy Barrett 50), Brian Gartland, Niclas Vemmelund, Dane Massey; Chris Shields (Sean Hoare 85), Conor Clifford; Jamie McGrath, Thomas Stewart, Michael Duffy; David McMillan (Steven Kinsella 86).

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Ciaran McGuigan, Luke Gallagher, Stephen Dunne; Richard Purdy, Sean Thornton (Ryan McEvoy 77); Gareth McCaffrey, Sean Brennan (Jake Hyland 60), Gavin Brennan; Marc Griffin (Stephen Elliott 66).