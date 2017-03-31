Burnley v Tottenham

Burnley are still waiting on Johann Berg Gudmundsson's return to fitness but Steven Defour may make the bench.

Defour has been involved in first-team training following hamstring trouble but is not considered ready for the starting XI. Gudmundsson (knee ligaments) is further away from a comeback and Dean Marney is out for the season.

Vincent Janssen is struggling to be fit for Tottenham because of a chest infection. He will be assessed ahead of the match, while Harry Kane (ankle), Danny Rose (knee) and Erik Lamela (hip) are all ruled out. Son Heung-min played 90 minutes for South Korea against Syria in Seoul on Tuesday but the striker will be back in time to be available.



Last five league matches: Burnley D D L L D; Tottenham W L W W W

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Eden Hazard is expected to recover from a calf injury but Chelsea could opt to leave him out against Palace with Manchester City's visit on Wednesday in mind.

Head coach Antonio Conte says he has a number of fitness issues to assess and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (hip) returned to training on Thursday. Striker Diego Costa shrugged off a foot and ankle problem when on international duty with Spain, while Victor Moses (calf) is a doubt. John Terry is back in contention.

Crystal Palace are still without Patrick van Aanholt. The Dutchman is recovering from an ankle injury and could be joined as an absentee by Fraizer Campbell, who has a knock, and James McArthur, who is suffering from back spasms. Mathieu Flamini could again be available after returning to training.

Connor Wickham and Pape Souare, meanwhile, remain long-term absentees.



Last five league matches: Chelsea W D W W W; Crystal Palace L L W W W

Hull v West Ham

Hull skipper Michael Dawson could return to the squad. Centre-half Dawson, sidelined since early February, returned to full training on Wednesday and could be included in head coach Marco Silva's plans, but midfielder Tom Huddlestone starts a three-game ban.

Silva will make a late decision on whether to include striker Abel Hernandez, who only returned from international duty with Uruguay on Friday, while midfielder Evandro is still out due to a calf injury.

West Ham are without Michail Antonio, Winston Reid and Pedro Obiang for the trip to East Yorkshire. Winger Antonio is close to recovering from a hamstring problem but will not be ready, defender Reid is out for a month with a thigh injury and midfielder Obiang will miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery during the international break.

But skipper Mark Noble is poised to return to the squad after missing the defeat to Leicester a fortnight ago with a dead leg.



Last five league matches: Hull L D L W L; West Ham D D L L L

Leicester v Stoke

Leicester captain Wes Morgan remains sidelined with the back problem which kept him out of the Foxes' 3-2 win over West Ham before the international break - the first Premier League game he has missed since December 2014.

On-loan Molla Wague is out for the season with a dislocated shoulder, having made just one appearance since joining in January, while Nampalys Mendy is a doubt with a knee injury.

Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri's calf problem will likely keep him out for an eighth straight game. The Swiss has not featured for his club since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on January 21, despite going away with his national team during the international break.

Phil Bardsley is suspended, while Jack Butland (ankle) is still not ready to play yet even though he has returned to training and Glen Johnson (shoulder) remains sidelined too.



Last five league matches: Leicester L L W W W; Stoke W L W D L

Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the 228th Merseyside derby with a thigh injury sustained on international duty. Captain Jordan Henderson is still not fit to return from a foot problem which has sidelined him since early February.

Striker Daniel Sturridge is training outdoors again after seven weeks out but is still working under the rehabilitation coaches and will not feature.

Everton will be without Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Morgan Schneiderlin. The international break was a dreadful one for the Toffees, as Coleman suffered a horrific double fracture to his leg playing for the Republic of Ireland against Wales, team-mate McCarthy aggravated a hamstring problem in the warm-up before that match, and Funes Mori tore his meniscus while playing for Argentina.

And Everton boss Ronald Koeman has subsequently revealed that Schneiderlin, who came off in Everton's last game with to a calf injury, will be sidelined this weekend as well.



Last five league matches: Liverpool W L W W D; Everton D W L W W

Manchester United v West Brom

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are among the absentees for Manchester United. Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera serve domestic bans, while midfielder Pogba will be absent with a hamstring injury.

Defenders Jones and Smalling were forced out of the England squad after sustaining what Jose Mourinho called "long-term injuries", but captain Wayne Rooney is available. Marouane Fellaini is a doubt.

Nacer Chadli is an injury concern for West Brom. The midfielder has returned from international duty with Belgium nursing a shoulder injury and he will be assessed along with striker Salomon Rondon, who only linked back up with the Albion squad on Friday following his World Cup qualifying exploits with Venezuela.

Matt Phillips continues to struggle with a hamstring injury and he is likely to remain out.

Last five league matches: Man Utd D W W D W; West Brom D W L L W

Southampton v Bournemouth

Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut after being declared fit for the first time. The defender recently arrived as a free agent and will vie with Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens for selection in central defence, with long-term absentee Virgil van Dijk still out of action.

Shane Long and Jay Rodriguez are in contention to start up front after Manolo Gabbiadini (groin) joined Charlie Austin (shoulder) on the sidelines.

Bournemouth will check on the fitness of midfielder Ryan Fraser (hamstring). Winger Junior Stanislas (groin) and midfielder Harry Arter (calf) both missed the win over Swansea before the international break but are expected to be available, while French forward Lys Mousset has been carrying a hamstring problem.

Defender Tyrone Mings continues to serve his five-match suspension for a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Forward Callum Wilson, goalkeeper Adam Federici and defender Rhoys Wiggins all continue their recoveries from knee injuries.



Last five league matches: Southampton L L W W L; Bournemouth L L D W W

Watford v Sunderland

Watford have doubts over striker Troy Deeney (illness) and defender Sebastian Prodl (calf). Midfielder Valon Behrami is sidelined by a thigh injury, while defender Christian Kabasele has a hip problem. Ben Watson (groin), Roberto Pereyra and Mauro Zarate (both knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

John O'Shea is in line to retain his place for Sunderland despite returning from international duty with stitches in a leg wound. Republic of Ireland defender O'Shea was hurt in a challenge by Wales striker Gareth Bale but was able to train back on Wearside on Thursday, and he could be joined in the team by Lamine Kone, who has shaken off a knee problem.

Midfielder Lee Cattermole is desperate to resume action after more than six months on the sidelines with a hip cartilage problem, as is striker Victor Anichebe (knee), but the game could come too soon for both. Steven Pienaar (calf), Jan Kirchhoff, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore (all knee) are still out.



Last five league matches: Watford W L D L L; Sunderland W L L L D





Arsenal v Manchester City (Sunday)

Arsenal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Petr Cech, who was forced off with a calf injury during the 3-1 loss at West Brom before the international break and has not recovered in time.

David Ospina will deputise. Forward Lucas Perez (thigh) has also been ruled out but both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez should start having represented their countries in the past week, while Santi Cazorla (Achilles) will not play again this season.

Manchester City forwards Kevin De Bruyne (groin) and Raheem Sterling (back) are both in contention despite picking up injuries on international duty. Defender Pablo Zabaleta has also overcome a knock suffered while with Argentina but striker Gabriel Jesus (foot) - who is making good progress - and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (knee) remain on the sidelines.



Last five league matches: Arsenal L L W L L; Man City W W W D D

Swansea v Middlesbrough (Sunday)

Swansea welcome back Kyle Naughton and Martin Olsson. Right-back Naughton has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem, while left-back Olsson sat out the 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth before the international break due to an ankle injury.

Ki Sung-yueng, Jefferson Montero and Kristoffer Nordfeldt were the last three Swansea players to return from international duty and all are likely to be on the bench.

Central defender Daniel Ayala will return to the Middlesbrough squad. Ayala, who has made just two league appearances since October because of injury and limped out of the 2-0 defeat at Stoke on March 4 with a hamstring problem, has returned to training and is in contention to play.

Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani is also available after recovering from his exertions on international duty, but defenders George Friend (calf) and Calum Chambers (foot) are still out.



Last five league matches: Swansea W L W L L; Middlesbrough L D L L L



