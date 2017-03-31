Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not blame England boss Gareth Southgate for Adam Lallana's injury but he is not happy about losing his key midfielder for the Merseyside derby.

Lallana sustained a thigh injury during the win over Lithuania but still managed to play all 90 minutes, having completed just over an hour of the friendly meeting with Germany four days previously.

Klopp has no issue with Southgate, who called the Liverpool manager this week to explain his decision to field Lallana in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

However, he felt the 28-year-old did not need to feature in Dortmund just three days after the intense Premier League encounter with top-four rivals Manchester City.

"I think it is absolutely normal to have contact with the manager of the national team," said Klopp.

"It is not about appreciating (the call) it is about the normal situation. We both share players.

"Of course I was not happy - someone said I was relaxed about the situation but I could not be less relaxed about this, but it is not about blaming Gareth Southgate.

"I was not happy that he played on Wednesday but it is not my decision and I respect 100 per cent the decisions of other managers because they have to respect my decisions, too.

"He (Lallana) made the line-up (against Germany) and he loves football that much he obviously didn't say, 'I should maybe wait another day'.

"I really think we could handle these situations better if we work together.

"As long as we do not work together we will have these situations all the time."

Klopp's midfield problems have been exacerbated by the news captain Jordan Henderson has suffered a setback in his recovery from a foot injury, which has kept him out since mid-February.

The England international is not expected to return to training until after next week so will not be ready for the midweek visit of West Brom or next weekend's trip to Stoke.

"Jordan unfortunately had a little setback and he is not in team training," added Klopp, who ruled out any additional intervention to ascertain the root of the problem.

"Last time we were here I said I hoped he would be training this week and already he isn't and next week doesn't look like this too, so we have to wait.

"It is only a question of time unfortunately - it is nothing we can do.

"You can imagine if there was a little chance Hendo could run he would do it but we have to be really careful with him, we cannot take a risk.

"He gets the treatment and then we have to wait for the moment when he is back again."

Striker Daniel Sturridge, out since early February with a virus and then a hip complaint, has started running outdoors again but is not yet involved with the squad and will not face Everton.

"When a player is on the pitch with a rehab coach that is not back to training. He is in a good way but no chance for the weekend," explained the Reds boss.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings against Everton and have not lost a derby at Anfield since 1999.

It is why Klopp believes they can head into the game confident, having battered their near-neighbours 4-0 in the same fixture 11 months ago.

"Everton are a good team on a really good run and are obviously confident but we are Liverpool and we play at Anfield, and no-one should under-estimate the power of Anfield and I would really love to show this fact," said the German, who in December became the first Liverpool manager to win his first two derbies.

"I didn't need a second to understand how important this game is. This is my third against Everton but I have played a lot of different other derbies in my career.

"It is this moment when the world around stops for 90 minutes in a specific city.

"We need to be aggressive but not too aggressive, be hard but especially against yourself.

"It would make no sense to start with 11 and after a few minutes you have to carry on with 10."