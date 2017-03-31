Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is reportedly furious at Everton manager Ronald Koeman's suggestion that he ignored medical advice in originally selecting James McCarthy in the team to face Wales last week.

The midfielder, who had missed Everton's previous two games, was replaced by David Meyler in the starting line-up after aggravating a hamstring strain in the warm-up.

Koeman subsequently accused the player and O'Neill of ignoring medical advice that he shouldn't play, saying: “It was a final decision against the (advice of the) medical staff of Ireland and also against the medical staff of Everton.

“And there are two people responsible for that. One is the player by himself. Finally, if he says, 'Yes. I’m fit', okay, but even the player needs protection from the manager and, once again, they didn’t give that protection to the player.”

However, FAI sources have told various newspapers that the Ireland boss "completely rejects" the allegation.

Speaking before Koeman made his claims, O'Neill had insisted that McCarthy was fit to be selected.

“James wanted to play and he was fit to play,” said O’Neill. “Let’s put a couple of things to bed. He didn't train the first day, which was nearly understandable.

"He trained the last couple of days, but he over-stretched in the warm up, felt something, and I didn’t want to take the risk. We were guided by James."

Koeman is reported not to have responded to previous attempts by O'Neill to make contact over McCarthy's fitness.