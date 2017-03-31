SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION FIXTURES, FRIDAY, 31 MARCH

Dundalk v Drogheda, Oriel Park, 7.30pm, live on RTÉ2

Dundalk’s bid to win four league titles in a row has gotten off to an inauspicious start with two losses in their opening six games.

Last year they claimed the title with just six defeats throughout the season, while in 2015 they lost just one game.

They have already come a cropper against Derry and Cork this year and now face Louth rivals Drogheda, who sit in ninth, looking to keep tabs on the Leeside leaders.

United won their opening two fixtures but are on a run of four defeats on the bounce.

Team news

Ciaran Kilduff is suspended for the hosts, while Robbie Benson, Shane Grimes (both hamstring), Stephen O’Donnell (thigh), Steven Kinsella (groin) are all out. Paddy Barrett (thigh) and Patrick McEleney (groin) will face late fitness tests and Sean Hoare continues his rehab.

New signing Ryan Coulter should go straight into the Drogs squad to provide competition for Stephen McGuinness in goal. Richie Purdy is once again available having served a suspension, while Killian Brennan misses out due to injury.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

“From our point of view we have to regroup this week and our performances at home since the start of the season have been very, very good. We have picked up three wins at Oriel Park. We have a passionate home support here at Dundalk. It is important to bounce back and get a victory after the defeat last week."

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United)

“A lot of people have been writing [Dundalk's] obituary after their slow start but I’m not one of them. Any team that has lost the players they had, now two Ireland internationals, are always going to take some time to adjust. They have quality players capable of filling the void as we’ve seen with the performances Patrick McEleney has produced."

Bohemians v St Patrick's Athletic, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm.

St Patrick’s Athletic face their second Dublin derby in six days when they make the short trip to Dalymount Park .

Both sides enter the game in good spirits following last week’s results as the Gypsies recorded a 1-0 away win over Drogheda United, while the Saints were 2-1 winners at home to rivals Shamrock Rovers.

Team news

For Bohs, Ian Morris (knee) and Derek Pender (groin) are doubts, while Dinny Corcoran (knee) will definitely miss the game. Long-term absentees Izzy Akinade (recovering from surgery to have his spleen removed) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain out.

Pat's boss Liam Buckley will assess the fitness of both Darren Dennehy and Barry Murphy before the game after both missed last week’s game.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohemians)

"Pat's have some excellent players, results were going to come. But we have to concentrate on ourselves. Our performance needs to be better than it was in Drogheda. We are at home, hopefully we can have another big crowd. The fans have given the players a big lift both at home and away so far this year and we hope that will continue."

Liam Buckley (St Patrick’s Athletic)

“I’ve seen Bohs play a few times this season and they’ve been impressive. They work very hard off the ball and will make things difficult for the opposition, while they have good quality on the ball as well. We’ll need to start a bit better from the off as last week we were slow out of the blocks so there’s of work to be done there.”

Galway United v Sligo Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Galway and Sligo are separated by two points at the bottom of the league table ahead of the first Connacht derby of the season, and the hosts are yet to register a win in the competition.

They did, however, secure a 1-1 draw away to Bohs on their last assignment two weeks ago.

The Bit O’Red will have to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding a late goal in a 2-1 defeat at Finn Harps on Saturday.

Team news

For Galway, Maurice Nugent (knee), Padraic Cunningham (hamstring) and Gavan Holohan (hand) are all sidelined, while Alex Byrne is suspended.

There is one absentee for Rovers with Regan Donelon missing out through injury (bruised foot) but there are no other concerns.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United)

"When you look at the league table, the importance of it, it's far from just a normal game. There is the derby element to it, then there's the fact that we're both struggling at the bottom of the table and need the points. It's extra important."

Dave Robertson (Sligo Rovers)

"Galway are a good footballing side. Every game in which I've managed Sligo Rovers against a Galway side has been entertaining and also decided by just a single goal. You can expect an end to end game; this is the type of match everyone looks forward to because you can play and pass the ball with the good surface they have down."

Limerick v Cork City, Markets Field, 7.45pm



Cork City will bid to extend their winning record in the top flight to seven games when they make the short trip to the Markets Field on Friday night to take on Limerick.

The home side have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their opening five games, with a home win recorded on the opening day against Sligo Rovers and an away win against Bray Wanderers last time out.

Team news

Greg Bolger remains sidelined for Cork, while Johnny Dunleavy will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Steven Beattie returns after injury.

Gaffer talk

John Caufield (Cork City)

“Limerick came out of Bray with a 1-0 win, they were 1-1 in Derry when the floodlights failed, they went to Dundalk and narrowly lost 1-0, they hammered Sligo Rovers, so they have done well.

“Early on, we have done well. We haven’t had a settled team but the beauty is that the quality of the players that we have coming in are equally as good, and that is what you need. We have played really well for most of the games so far and we have been scoring goals.”

Derry City v Bray Wanderers, Maginn Park, 7.45pm

It will be an emotional night in Buncrana as Derry return to football following the tragic passing of club captain Ryan McBride. They lie second in the table of course with their 100% record intact, and have two games in hand on leaders Cork.

Gerard Doherty will replace McBride as captain. Doherty said: “I was in two minds what to do and how to feel about it. I’m just going to try and step up and hopefully be as good as captain as Ryan was.”

Team news

Derry expect to have Rory Patterson, Ben Doherty, Conor McDermott back for selection. However, the focus will be on who will partner Aaron Barry at the back for City. Aaron Netzer or Scott Whiteside could do the job, although, Kennyr Shiels may deploy Dean Jarvis in centre half and make a change at full back.

Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm,

Shamrock Rovers will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Finn Harps at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night.

The Hoops have lost their last two league encounters and languish in eighth place in the table.

Finn Harps come into the game on the back of a win over Sligo Rovers and are two points and two places ahead of their opponents.

Team news

For the Hoops, Sean Heaney misses out through suspension. Gary Shaw went over on his ankle at training this week and will have to be assessed prior to kick-off. Paul Corry and Luke Byrne are out, but the latter could be available for selection next week.

Finn Harps have ruled out Damian McNulty, who limped off during the Sligo Rovers game with a hamstring injury. Paddy McCourt (ankle) and Barry Molloy (calf) are also rated as doubtful participants.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

“We need to win. We’ve got to react, not change the way we’ve been playing because we’ve been really good, but change the goals we’re giving away, change the sloppy mistakes, we need to obviously rectify that, but not change too much of how we’ve been playing because we’ve been playing well.

“Harps went to Pat’s and won, they beat Sligo last week, it’s going to be a tough game, we know that. It’s the start of the season and these teams will always come and be dangerous on the counter-attack, they’ll always come and be hard to beat and try and hurt you with a set play or on the counter."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"The Shamrock Rovers players will be under huge pressure to get a win against us. Even though they are behind us in the table at the moment they will still see Finn Harps as a very big chance for three points."