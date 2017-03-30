Stephen Kenny believes Pete Mahon's evolution is triggering a Drogheda United revolution that the Lilywhites must be prepared for ahead of Friday night's Louth derby (Live, RTE 2, 7.30pm).

It's 18 months since the Drogs received a 6-0 Oriel Park thrashing in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

They went down that year, watching their rivals kick on to lift the double, but Mahon has steered them back to the top flight and, according to Kenny, instilled in his team all the right qualities to stick around.

“Pete Mahon’s longevity in the game is very impressive," he told Dundalk's club website.

"I think a lot of younger managers and coaches could learn from some of the values that Pete has instilled in his Drogheda United team and his various teams over the years.

“He is nearly 70 years of age but he has evolved. He hasn’t sat still because you can’t. You can’t keep sending out the same message from 25-30 years ago. You have to evolve and move with the game. He has been willing to do that.

“A lot of the young managers could learn from the values that he has instilled in his teams and his squads. His longevity in the game has been superb. His motivation and desire to keep going and improving is very impressive.”

The Lilywhites are licking their wounds from last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Cork City, a setback that left them six points off the top.

They're missing some key men, but Kenny is demanding an instant reaction.

“For ourselves we have Robbie Benson, Shane Grimes and Stephen O’Donnell ruled out along with Stephen Kinsella. Ciaran Kilduff is suspended," he said.

“We are waiting on a couple of others who have knocks. They should be okay but Paddy Barrett and Patrick McEleney have knocks from last weekend so we will see how they are.

“From our point of view we have to regroup this week and our performances at home since the start of the season have been very, very good. We have picked up three wins at Oriel Park.

“We have a passionate home support here at Dundalk. It is important to bounce back and get a victory after the defeat last week. Our objective is to bounce back and win the game.”