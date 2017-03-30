Hibernian manager Neil Lennon said he reacted like "any other manager" would have after a bad tackle on one of his players sparked a touchline melee with Morton's staff and players.

Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's was sent off for a late challenge on Jordon Forster that sparked a furious reaction from Lennon and his players.

Hibs' skipper Darren McGregor was also dismissed for confronting Oyenuga, who threw himself to the ground claiming to have been headbutted, before Lennon and opposite number Jim Duffy were also sent to the stands.

Lennon claimed the Morton boss had challenged him to a fight during the scuffle.

"The guy tried to break his leg and then Darren McGregor goes over and he feigns a headbutt," Lennon said. "He goes down holding his face when Darren didn't make any contact.

"The next thing I've got the Morton manager asking for a square go, which is fair enough. I'm not going to back down.

"Then I've got the assistant manager and the Morton players.

"He (Duffy) has come all the way from his technical area into mine. I haven't done anything other than shout at his player. I have every right to do that and he would do the same thing."

"Not only has he tried to break my players leg, he's got my captain sent off as well in an act of cowardice"

Lennon said that he expected to be blamed for the incident, giving his history of touchline bans, but insisted that Morton's "disgraceful behaviour" was the cause.

"It'll be bad old Lenny. 'Lenny's fault, Lenny started' and all that rubbish," he said.

"I didn't react in a way that any other manager wouldn't react to a tackle like that. It's disgraceful and the boy's behaviour was embarrassing.

"Not only has he tried to break my players leg, he's got my captain sent off as well in an act of cowardice. And I have to take that?

"When you've got a wave of people in your face for nothing, when you've not done anything wrong, then you will stand your ground."

The game at Easter Road finished 0-0, maintaining Hibs 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Championship.