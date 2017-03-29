Phil Jagielka said Everton are targeting a first Merseyside derby win at Anfield in 18 years in honour of Seamus Coleman.

The Toffees travel across Stanley Park on Saturday hellbent on revenge after December’s last-gasp defeat to their bitter rivals at Goodison Park.

Sadio Mane’s injury-time strike gave Liverpool a 1-0 win, and Jagielka said Donegal man Coleman’s dreadful leg break can add as extra motivation for Ronald Koeman’s men.

"There are two massive games coming up (they travel to Manchester United midweek) and that's one thing Seamus will want us to do, to play well and get some good results," Jagielka told the club website.

"There'll be no incentive needed but the circumstances over the last few days might add a bit of a motivational edge on our behalf.

"We want to go out there and play well and it will be nice if we can all get to speak to Seamus beforehand."

Everton, who are seventh in the league, last won at Anfield in 1999, while their last victory at Old Trafford came in 2013.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have lost just once at home in the league this season.

James McCarthy will also be out for the Blues.

The midfielder pulled out in the warm-up before last Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium after the recurrence of a hamstring injury.