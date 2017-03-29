Brazil became the first team to book their place at next year's World Cup as a dominant 3-0 win over Paraguay, coupled with Uruguay's defeat to Peru, earned their ticket to Russia.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho curled in a low opener and Neymar capped an eventful evening with a goal in the second half before Marcelo added a late third.

Barcelona forward Neymar, captaining the side, missed a penalty and saw an effort chalked off for off-side on an evening when he was routinely on the end of rough treatment from the Paraguay defenders.

Their 10th win of the qualifying programme took Brazil nine points clear at the top of the South American standings.

"My greatest joy is sharing joy," Brazil coach Tite told espn.com.br.

"When you look at the face of your family, when you see the players happy, when you see a happy little child, sharing joy is my greatest satisfaction. More pleasure."

Paraguay, meanwhile, find themselves five points off the top four with only four games remaining after being outclassed in Sao Paolo.

Peru edged past 10-man Uruguay to keep their hopes alive.

Carlos Sanchez fired Uruguay into the lead with 30 minutes gone but Perus hit back with goals from Paolo Guerrero 10 minutes before the break and Edison Flores in the 62nd minute to snatch a crucial win.

Substitute Jonathan Urretaviscaya walked for two yellows with 14 minutes remaining.

Argentina head coach Edgardo Bauza criticised FIFA for handing Lionel Messi a four-game suspension hours before his side slumped to a 2-0 defeat in Bolivia that jeopardised their hopes of qualification.

Juan Carlos Arce and Marcelo Martins were on target as Bolivia claimed a comfortable victory at Estadio Hernando Siles.

However, much of the focus was on Barcelona playmaker Messi, who was banned for four international matches for abusing an assistant referee during last Thursday's win over Chile.

Argentina plan to appeal the ruling, but with the ban handed down hours before kick-off Bauza was left bemused by the timing of FIFA's announcement.

"When the rumour began to settle, the concern began to take on more volume," he said in post-match quotes reported on espn.com.

"It seemed strange that in one day everything could be done, that we did not have time to make an appeal.

"We did not have time to work with someone else. Now the corresponding procedure for the appeal is being processed."

With Colombia and Chile both winning, Argentina slipped to fifth in the South American qualification race - with only the top four teams earning an automatic ticket to Russia next summer.

Colombia, Uruguay and Chile occupy the remaining three guaranteed World Cup spots. Argentina, in fifth place, would have to qualify via a playoff with an Oceania side