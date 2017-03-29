Daryl Horgan has set his sights on helping the Republic of Ireland qualify for the 2018 World Cup after making his international debut.

The second-half introduction of Horgan provided one of the rare highlights of a disappointing game as Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Iceland at the Aviva Stadium.

Horgan impressed after coming on with half-an-hour to go against Iceland and his surging runs down the left wing and precise crossing helped to create Ireland’s best chances.

Horgan was one of four Irish players to make their international debuts along with Preston club-mate Andy Boyle, Conor Hourihane and John Egan.

The former Dundalk winger was singled out for special praise from manager Martin O’Neill and now that Horgan has made his bow, he wants to be involved even more.

“It’s very good of the gaffer to mention me but I just want to be involved,” he told RTÉ Sport. “You get a taste of it and you want to play every international you possibly could.

“That will be the aim for myself and hopefully we’ll qualify for Russia; who knows, maybe I can play some part in that. It’s been good.”

Horgan was happy with how his first senior international went, despite the result, although he did feel that Ireland deserved something from the match.

“I’m massively proud at the minute,” he said. “You get one chance to make your debut and unfortunately we didn’t get the win but to make it at the Aviva was special.

“I think if anyone was going to score at the end it was going to be us, but sometimes the crosses just don’t fall your way and that happens.

“I thought we probably deserved something out of the game but that’s just the way it goes.”