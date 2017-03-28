Liverpool have been dealt an injury blow ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with the news that Adam Lallana will be out of action for a month with a thigh problem.

Lallana picked up the injury on international duty for England in the closing stages of their 2-0 victory over Lithuania but still played the full 90 minutes.

The midfielder was conspicuous by his absence as Liverpool trained today and it has now been revealed that the thigh injury is worse than initially thought and will sideline him for four weeks.

Lallana will first miss Saturday's clash with local rivals Everton, who have injury problems of their own after Seamus Coleman suffered a horrendous broken leg injury while playing for Ireland.

Liverpool will also be without the midfielder's services for league games with Bournemouth, Stoke and West Brom as they continue their push for a top four finish and Champions League football next season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who has not played since February 11 because of a foot injury, travelled to the club's Tenerife training camp last week but was also not present at training on Tuesday and he too is facing a race against time to be fit.

Klopp will hope, however, the private jet the club have chartered to bring Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino back from South America will mean the Brazil internationals are back in time to recover and prepare properly for the weekend.

The pair are involved in Brazil's World Cup qualifier at home to Paraguay on Tuesday evening but the plan is to have them back at the club's Melwood training base for Thursday.

Liverpool did similar for the last international break in November - to bring their Brazilians home from Peru - as they shared the cost with Manchester City and Paris St Germain, whose players were also on board.

The derby is a game Coutinho does not want to miss, having scored twice in seven cross-city encounters since joining the Reds in January 2013, enjoying two wins and five draws.

He missed the last-gasp victory at Goodison Park in December as he was injured but is keen to reacquaint himself with the fixture.

"The rivalry is like any derby - it's intense," said Coutinho.

"I've experienced these games both home and away and the intensity is equal with the fans.

"You're always on TV, it's one of the most difficult games and I don't think this one will be any different.

"The week before the game, you can't wait to play and if you win, the level of joy you give to the fans is amazing.

"They're the victories you always enjoy."

There is plenty at stake in the 228th Merseyside derby with Ronald Koeman's seventh-placed side just six points behind the Reds, in fourth.

With Manchester United and Arsenal, both with two matches in hand, waiting to take advantage, Coutinho knows Liverpool cannot afford any mistakes.

"It's very important, obviously it's our aim (to finish in the top four)," the 24-year-old said on liverpoolfc.com.

"All the games are like finals and if we're going to achieve our aim we need a lot of points."